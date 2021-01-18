Amazfit GTR 2e, GTS 2e India prices revealed ahead of January 19 launch

Amazefit GTR 2e and GTS 2e comes to India on January 19

Amazfit is bringing two new smartwatches to the Indian market on January 19. GTR 2e and GTS 2e smartwatches were launched in China last year followed by a global launch in CES 2021. The major point of difference between the two watches is their battery life. Both devices come in three distinct colour options in the country.

Both the GTR 2e and GTS 2e are priced at Rs 9,999 and will be available from Amazfit’s official India website. The Amazfit GTR 2e will also be launched on Amazon India and Amazfit GTS 2e will be available on Flipkart.

Specifications

Amazfit GTR 2e

Amazfit GTR 2e weighs 32 grams without the strap and sports a 1.39-inch round AMOLED display with 454×454 pixel resolution. The display panel has an anti-fingerprint vacuum coating. The watch supports Always-On functionality.

The smartwatch has 90 sports modes with more than 50 watch faces. One can manage the fitness tracker on the watch with the Zepp app and it can further monitor stress level. The smartwatch can function for 24 days on a single charge. It is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The colour variants available are Obsidian Black, Slate Grey, and Matcha Green colour variants.

Amazfit GTS 2e

Amazfit GTS 2e has a bigger 1.65-inch AMOLED square-shaped display that has slim bezels and 348×442 pixels. The feature set of the watch includes heart rate, blood oxygen and sleep monitoring. It supports Always-On functionality and has 90 sports modes with over 50 watch faces similar to GTR 2e watch.

The smartwatch has a 5ATM water resistance rating and can function for 14 days with a single charge PAI health assessment system and voice assessment features are some of the other highlights of the watch. Colour variants available are Urban Grey, Desert Gold, and Midnight Black.