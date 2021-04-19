Amazfit Bip U Pro: A smartwatch in a sweet spot

Another interesting feature is that the Bip U Pro has Amazon Alexa Built-in—so you can talk to Amazon Alexa on it, for functions such as playing music, setting alarms, news updates, and so on.

While mobile phones have negatively impacted sales of wristwatches, these have also ensured that wristwatches get reinvented into truly smart gadgets. From smartwatches by Seiko in the 1990s to the latest by Apple and Samsung, these have come a long way, both in terms of design and technology. Even traditional wristwatch companies such as Titan have now launched smartwatches.

The latest to join this growing tribe is the Amazfit Bip U Pro (made by Huami, part of Xiaomi, it’s an advanced version of the Amazfit Bip U launched last year).

Design: Most square smartwatches have a design similar to that of Apple Watch, and the Bip U Pro is no different. In fact, from a distance, it looks exactly like Apple Watch. This square shape, though, is very functional. It has a large 1.43-inch screen (reading messages and reminders is easy), and the screen is 2.5D Corning Gorilla 3 reinforced glass (in case you drop it from 3-4 feet, it won’t break) and has anti-fingerprint coating. There are up to 50 different watch faces (although I wasn’t able to use all of these). It’s available in three body and strap colours—black, pink and green—but the strap quality is flimsy.

Usage: It is water-resistant up to 50 metres, so you can wear it while swimming. Like most smartwatches, it’s got functions such as heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen measurement, sleep quality monitoring, breathing exercises, as well as women’s health. It’s got more than 60 sports modes (for running, cycling, yoga, dancing, etc). At 31 gm, the Bip U Pro is so light that you will barely feel you’re wearing anything on your wrist. But the best thing about this watch is its battery life (the claimed is nine days, and I have been using it for a week without having the need to remove it for charging).

Priced Rs 4,999, the Bip U Pro is relatively affordable. Agreed, it looks like a copy of Apple Watch, but for the price it comes across as a far more functional watch, and one with a good battery life.

(Note, smartwatches, no matter how advanced, aren’t medical devices. So while you can monitor health activity on such watches, these shouldn’t replace regular health check-ups etc.)

SPECIFICATIONS

Colour screen: 1.43-inch

Weight: 31 gm

Water-resistant: 50 metres

Battery life: Nine days

Charging time: Two hours

Amazon Alexa: Built-in

Estimated street price: Rs 4,999