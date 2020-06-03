Amazfit Bip S with whopping 40-day battery life, heart rate monitoring launched in India for Rs 4,999

Amazfit Bip S is 5TM certified.

Xiaomi-backed Huami launched the Amazfit Bip S fitness wearable in India on Wednesday. The Amazfit Bip S brings major fitness tracking features like heart rate and sleep monitoring, GPS, and 5ATM water resistance at an affordable price of Rs 4,999. The Amazfit Bip S is now available for buying in India online from Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra, and offline from Croma, Reliance Digital and Poorvika Mobiles.

The Amazfit Bip S is not a smartwatch in the literal sense like the Samsung Galaxy Watch or Apple Watch though it does look like one. At best, you can say that it’s a “glorified” smart band. In other words, it’s designed to give you the best of both worlds, without exactly burning a hole in your pocket.

The Amazfit Bip S has an all-plastic body, 1.28-inch “transflective” always-on colour display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and a physical button on the side for navigation. The wearable comes with two pre-installed watch faces and there’s also an option to download more. The Amazfit Bip S is also 5ATM-certified which means that it is swim-proof.

The Amazfit Bip S has a PPG bio-tracking optical sensor for continuous heart rate monitoring. The Amazfit Bip S also supports up to 10 different sports modes. These include Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Outdoor cycling, Open water, Pool, Yoga, Elliptical trainer, and Freestyle. There’s also something called the Huami-PAI Health Assessment System that apparently helps “quantify” your physical state.

When paired with a smartphone, the Amazfit Bip S can notify you of incoming calls and SMS. The wearable can also be used to remotely control the music player on your smartphone.

The Amazfit Bip S links to a smartphone using Bluetooth 5.0. The 200mAh battery inside the Amazfit Bip S is claimed to offer up to 40 days on basic usage, up to 15 days on typical usage, and up to 22 hours with GPS enabled.