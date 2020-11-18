Always At Your Service: Bringing cloud agility to all parts of a business across locations

Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies

At the recently concluded virtual Dell Technologies World 2020, Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, highlighted how new-age technologies such as 5G and AI coupled with massive computing power will accelerate digital transformation. With the world around us becoming intelligent and connected, digital transformation will only continue to explode.

During the event, the company launched its new Project APEX, a combination of Dell Technologies Cloud and the company’s goal of offering everything “as a Service.” Basically, the new offering will help customers and partners consume technology as per their needs. They will be able to access Dell Technologies on-demand services across portfolios such as servers, hyper-converged infrastructure, servers, etc. This will include consistent operations for workloads across locations including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, etc.

“We are committed to delivering all of our products and solutions as a service in an effort we are calling ‘Project APEX’; so you can consume solutions, any way you want, pay-as-you-use, pay-as-you-go or subscription,” said Michael Dell.

Another component of this launch included Dell Technologies Cloud Console, the foundation for Project APEX. It will provide businesses with a seamless experience to manage their cloud services and will allow them to browse the marketplace to choose the cloud service of their choice. They will be able to manage their multi-cloud resources and costs in real-time, deploy workloads as well as add capabilities. It will also help companies retire infrastructure in a secure and environmentally friendly manner.

“We are full speed ahead at building the essential infrastructure for the data era, towards accelerating digital transformation with solutions that are automated, intelligent and integrated,” Dell added.

Various flexible consumption and as-a-Service solutions are already available in AsiaPacific -Japan region that offer customers relief and help them regain business continuity which has been disturbed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the company, there are four key ‘tenets’ of its ‘as-a-Service’ vision— delivering IT resources on-demand, managing infrastructure for customers, giving customers the choice of paying for what they use and building on the foundation of trusted technology. This will help Dell Technologies’ customers respond faster to business change, focus on what drives their business and align their costs basis their needs to optimise their workloads.

Jeff Clarke, chief operating officer and vice-chairman, Dell Technologies said, “We’re building upon our long history of offering on-demand technology with this initiative. Our goal is to give customers the freedom to scale resources in ways that work best for them, so they can quickly respond to changes and focus less on IT and more on their business needs.”

During the past five years, Dell Technologies has reportedly invested more than $18 billion in research and development. In Q2 2020, the company enjoyed a 30% year-on-year growth in as-a-Service and flexible consumption recurring revenue.