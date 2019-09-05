Already a Jio Fiber customer? Check registration details, broadband plans, and more

Jio Fiber is going commercial today

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio will formally begin its commercial Jio Fiber services starting Thursday, September 5, setting alarm bells ringing for its archrivals, the most likely of which to get the blow is Airtel. Jio Fiber will not only provide consumers with high-speed FTTH broadband connection but also make them eligible for goodies, including a free 4K or HD TV, a 4K set-top box, free landline calling service, free access to apps, and satellite TV channels as a part of a single bundle. While new customers will be able to book Jio Fiber connections from today, the existing customers are having a confusion over how they can continue availing services without disruption.

When will Jio Fiber plans be out?

Jio Fiber broadband plans are expected to go live around 4 pm today. The Jio Fiber website is currently taking the registrations like earlier, with no mention of the plans. The plans are expected to start at Rs 700 and go all the way up to Rs 10,000. A single plan will bundle Jio’s services including free access to OTT platforms, DTH connection, landline service, and other things that will be detailed later today.

What happens to existing Jio Fiber customers?

The Jio Fiber customers who have been using free Internet and calling services will be exempted from any charges for the router as they already paid Rs 2,500 (previously Rs 4,000) towards the security deposit. The free broadband data, currently capped at 100GB per month at 100Mbps, is likely to last until the validity of three months per account is over. Jio is likely to extend the free subscription period for existing customers, besides making it official for the new ones.

Now coming to the free hardware products, Jio claims it will offer either a 4K TV or an HD TV for free when the customer subscribes to the annual plan for Jio Fiber. For now, it is known that Jio Fiber plans will start at Rs 700 per month. Existing customers, while purchasing the yearly plans, will become eligible for freebies from Jio. Additional details as how the distribution of the goodies will take place is not available as of now.