“All you need at a price you want”: The New OnePlus TV Wave is Set to Arrive!

The new OnePlus televisions will have no frames.

After rocking our viewing world, the OnePlus Q1 range of televisions in 2019, OnePlus is now all set to unsettle the budget television world with its next range of televisions. Scheduled to arrive on July 2, the “smarter tv” could totally change the way in which smart televisions are perceived and sold in India.

While the OnePlus Q1 series had received rave reviews for its design and its performance, it had come with a premium price tag, starting at Rs 69,999. The second wave of OnePlus televisions, however, is likely to come with much more affordable options. A tweet from the company indicates three price points: Rs 1X,999, Rs 2X,999 and Rs 4X,999. This is OnePlus getting right back into its Flagship Killer mode.

And of course, it promises to do so without cutting any corners or making any compromises on its quality. In keeping with best OnePlus tradition, the new televisions will come with the same attention to detail that marked the Q1 series. OnePlus takes pride in its “burdenless” design philosophy the new televisions will reflect it.

Perhaps the most spectacular feature of these televisions will be their displays. The new OnePlus televisions will have no frames. Yes, you heard that right, Unlike in the past, where the display was surrounded by a four-sided frame, these televisions will come covered with a sheet of sheer matte black glass. With a 95 per cent screen to body ratio (something you do not even get to see in high end smartphones these days), these televisions are literally all display, whether switched on or switched off – there is nothing else to be seen.

There is more to the front…OnePlus has adopted a special aluminum alloy process, using a single piece of aluminum to get four nearly 90-degree corners to match the screen rather than the slightly rounded ones seen on most televisions. The single aluminum alloy piece was used to cover the left, top and right middle of the frame, instead of using three separate pieces of metal like other brands do. The idea is simple: a unified look!

It is not just about the front. OnePlus has even paid an amazing amount of attention to the back (yes!) of the television. The upper part uses a special variety of stainless-steel composite panel, which is very strong in spite of being incredibly thin. On the lower part is the premium carbon fiber that was seen on the Q1 series. All of this makes the new OnePlus televisions a mere 6.9 mm thin at their thinnest points – even OnePlus phones are not that thin!

That is just the design of course. The televisions will come with a top notch new Cinematic Display with a DCI-P3 color gamut of 93 per cent, making it one of most vivid displays out there in terms of colour. Also, on board will be support for Dolby Vision HDR pictures and Dolby Atmos Cinematic sound, which would combine to deliver a stunning entertainment experience. And this being a smart TV, or “smarter TV” as OnePlus calls it, users can be assured of a very innovative UI, inspired by OnePlus’ Oxygen OS which manages to keep things simple (so important in a smart TV) even while enabling you to do more. And yes, we must confess we are cautious about the shape of the remote this time around.

So basically, one is getting an insanely slim new television with fantastic color gamut and as great display and sound. One in which the frame blends into the display. And which combines all that beauty with smarts that will make it an even smarter TV. That's quite a lot. But then, this is OnePlus after all. They have this habit of turning things on their heads. There are some great offers with the television already. Book a set right now and you could get an extended warranty for an additional two years.

If that does not convince you to not settle for your current television set, we do not think anything will. We will find out even more on July 2.

It’s as exciting as it can get! Don’t miss out on a single update and tune into watch live: