All you can do with a triple rear camera setup

Updated: June 10, 2019 5:39:27 AM

Let us check out their benefits and all the exciting things a user can do with them.

triple rear camera setup, selfie camera, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 features, Samsung Galaxy A70 review, Samsung Galaxy A70 features, Oppo Reno, Vivo V 15 ProSamsung Galaxy S10: Launched in February this year, the Galaxy S10 has a bright 6.10-inch touchscreen display.

By Zia Askari

A triple rear camera setup, pop-up selfie camera, shark-fin rising camera—handset makers are integrating their latest offerings with the best in camera technology to entice the consumers. However, the moot point here is what would you do with a triple camera? Are three better than two, because until now we have been accustomed to dual cameras—front and back—in various configurations. Let us check out their benefits and all the exciting things a user can do with them.

Enhancing low light photography: An additional camera improves how different conditions of the low-light will have its effect on the photo. These camera systems come with high-speed monochrome sensor which delivers enhanced light sensitivity.

Enhanced portrait with bokeh and depth detection: One can get a good portrait by having variations of bokeh and blur effects. It is possible to do both with the help of a dual camera, and a dedicated third camera (in a triple camera system) can provide better results by providing more depth to the image quality.

Wide-angled photography: Wide-angled imagery is getting quite popular today and in such images, a wider viewing capability can be obtained in the same frame of the picture. This is also getting driven with the help of a triple camera system today.

Multi-aperture capabilities: Aperture is one of the most important factors that determines how much light the sensor can absorb and process upon. As a result, capability to process pictures with more light gives a bright picture even in dark scenario.

Here are some smartphones that come with a triple camera setup:

Samsung Galaxy S10 (Rs 61,900)

Launched in February this year, the Galaxy S10 has a bright 6.10-inch touchscreen display. As far as the cameras are concerned, Samsung Galaxy S10 on the rear packs a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.5 aperture, a second 12-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a third 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera setup has phase detection autofocus. It sports a 10-megapixel camera on the front for selfies, with an f/1.9 aperture. The front camera also features autofocus.

Samsung Galaxy A70 (Rs 28,990)

Galaxy A70 comes with a host of disruptive features, including a 32MP triple rear camera (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) that is capable of shooting stunning super slow-mo videos. Basically, users can capture normal videos at 30 fps and only desired sections at 960 fps for 0.2 seconds and play the sections of the video captured for the 0.2 seconds over approximately six seconds, revealing details that could not be seen before. The camera offers a wide-angle shot, panorama, live focus, slow motion, and hyperlapse modes. You also get the pro mode that offers fine control over ISO, white balance, and shutter speed.

Oppo Reno (Rs 39,990, 6+128 GB)

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is equipped with an advanced camera system. It embodies a triple rear 48MP + 8MP (wide angle) + 13MP (telephoto), which supports features like 10x hybrid zoom, dual OIS, Ultra Night Mode 2.0, Dazzle Colour Mode and 4K video. The 48MP camera boasts of a Sony IMX586 sensor and F1.7 aperture which improves the light sensing capability required for capturing clearer images. The phone features a shark fin rising camera that ensures a full screen and sleek back cover.

Vivo V 15 Pro (Rs 26,990)

This smartphone comes with an AI-driven triple camera setup that helps you shoot like a pro. It features an AI enabled 48 million Quad Pixel Sensor (12 million effective pixels) + 8MP + 5MP triple rear camera with 1/2.25-inch sensor and a large f/1.8 aperture along with a 32MP pop-up front camera. The device delivers an array of innovative photography features, such as AI Body Shaping and AI Portrait Lighting.

Askari writes on communications, technology and gadgets at TelecomDrive.com

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. All you can do with a triple rear camera setup
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition