All you can do with a triple rear camera setup

By Zia Askari A triple rear camera setup, pop-up selfie camera, shark-fin rising camera\u2014handset makers are integrating their latest offerings with the best in camera technology to entice the consumers. However, the moot point here is what would you do with a triple camera? Are three better than two, because until now we have been accustomed to dual cameras\u2014front and back\u2014in various configurations. Let us check out their benefits and all the exciting things a user can do with them. Enhancing low light photography: An additional camera improves how different conditions of the low-light will have its effect on the photo. These camera systems come with high-speed monochrome sensor which delivers enhanced light sensitivity. Enhanced portrait with bokeh and depth detection: One can get a good portrait by having variations of bokeh and blur effects. It is possible to do both with the help of a dual camera, and a dedicated third camera (in a triple camera system) can provide better results by providing more depth to the image quality. Wide-angled photography: Wide-angled imagery is getting quite popular today and in such images, a wider viewing capability can be obtained in the same frame of the picture. This is also getting driven with the help of a triple camera system today. Multi-aperture capabilities: Aperture is one of the most important factors that determines how much light the sensor can absorb and process upon. As a result, capability to process pictures with more light gives a bright picture even in dark scenario. Here are some smartphones that come with a triple camera setup: Samsung Galaxy S10 (Rs 61,900) Launched in February this year, the Galaxy S10 has a bright 6.10-inch touchscreen display. As far as the cameras are concerned, Samsung Galaxy S10 on the rear packs a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f aperture, a second 12-megapixel camera with an f aperture and a third 16-megapixel camera with an f aperture. The rear camera setup has phase detection autofocus. It sports a 10-megapixel camera on the front for selfies, with an f aperture. The front camera also features autofocus. Samsung Galaxy A70 (Rs 28,990) Galaxy A70 comes with a host of disruptive features, including a 32MP triple rear camera (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) that is capable of shooting stunning super slow-mo videos. Basically, users can capture normal videos at 30 fps and only desired sections at 960 fps for 0.2 seconds and play the sections of the video captured for the 0.2 seconds over approximately six seconds, revealing details that could not be seen before. The camera offers a wide-angle shot, panorama, live focus, slow motion, and hyperlapse modes. You also get the pro mode that offers fine control over ISO, white balance, and shutter speed. Oppo Reno (Rs 39,990, 6+128 GB) Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is equipped with an advanced camera system. It embodies a triple rear 48MP + 8MP (wide angle) + 13MP (telephoto), which supports features like 10x hybrid zoom, dual OIS, Ultra Night Mode 2.0, Dazzle Colour Mode and 4K video. The 48MP camera boasts of a Sony IMX586 sensor and F1.7 aperture which improves the light sensing capability required for capturing clearer images. The phone features a shark fin rising camera that ensures a full screen and sleek back cover. Vivo V 15 Pro (Rs 26,990) This smartphone comes with an AI-driven triple camera setup that helps you shoot like a pro. It features an AI enabled 48 million Quad Pixel Sensor (12 million effective pixels) + 8MP + 5MP triple rear camera with 15-inch sensor and a large f aperture along with a 32MP pop-up front camera. The device delivers an array of innovative photography features, such as AI Body Shaping and AI Portrait Lighting. Askari writes on communications, technology and gadgets at TelecomDrive.com