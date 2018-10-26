All phones in India to have 4G by 2020, says Mukesh Ambani

According to the RIL Chairman, the “digital connectivity revolution” can transform rural India most comprehensively and in the past eight months around 50 million villagers have got affordable smartphones.

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday said all mobile phones in India will be connected through 4G network by 2020. Speaking at the inaugural session of the India Mobile Congress 2018, he also said that India would be ahead of other countries in adopting 5G technology.

“By 2020, I believe India will be a fully-4G country… and ready for 5G ahead of others,” Ambani said. “Every phone in India will be a 4G enabled phone and every customer will have access to 4G connectivity.” He said: “India has moved from 155th rank in mobile broadband penetration to being the number one nation in mobile data consumption in the world … in less than two years. This is the fastest transition anywhere in the world from 2G and 3G to 4G.”

According to the RIL Chairman, the “digital connectivity revolution” can transform rural India most comprehensively and in the past eight months around 50 million villagers have got affordable smartphones. Talking about the company’s upcoming venture, he said that JioGigaFiber would offer complete “fixed-mobile convergence”.

“All of us are proud that India has become the world’s largest mobile data consuming nation. We now have a similar opportunity to replicate this success in fixed broadband as well,” Ambani said. “I believe India will rise from a lowly 135th rank to be amongst the top three nations in fixed broadband at a pace that will surprise the world.”

Speaking of India’s potential in the data and connectivity segment, he said India would lead the “Fourth Industrial Revolution”, based on connectivity, computing and data. “India and Indians will generate humungous amount of data,” he said, adding that data was the most important resource in the new world and should be utilised for the betterment of the country. He also underlined the need to use data with adequate safeguards.

“Every enterprise must have an ‘India First’ vision to participate in this market. We will need to reinvent to grow and nurture this market to its full potential.” He noted that the fourth industrial revolution powered by data and connectivity would be able to help double farmers’ income and provide quality education to 200 million students in the country.

The inaugural session of the second edition of IMC was also attended by other industry players including Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal and the Vodafone Idea Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla.

The conference was earlier inaugurated by Communications Minister Manoj Sinha. IT Minister Ravishankar Prasad, Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu were present on the occasion.