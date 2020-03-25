All iPads with iPadOS 13.4 ‘officially’ support mouse and trackpad now: Here are all the details

All iPads with iPadOS 13.4 ‘officially’ support mouse and trackpad now.

Apple is now rolling out the iOS and iPadOS 13.4 update(s) for all compatible iPhones and iPads as promised. Being feature updates, both iOS and iPadOS 13.4 (which is iOS built specifically for the iPad) expectedly bring many new features to the iPhone and iPad. The most interesting feature, in the case of iPadOS 13.4, is undoubtedly the ‘wider’ availability of mouse and trackpad support for iPad.

Now, mouse and trackpad support has existed in iPadOS since Apple rolled out iPadOS 13 last year. But you can say that it was in ‘beta’ all this time. It was restricted to being an AssistiveTouch feature hidden underneath a slew of settings that could have been a little tricky to reach for average users. iPadOS 13.4 brings, among other things, native mouse and trackpad support to the iPad so more users can now use USB mice, Apple’s Magic Trackpad, and wireless Bluetooth mice, while browsing on their tablet – more conveniently.

Speaking of Apple’s Magic Trackpad, Apple has also (just) launched new iPad Pro models and a ‘Magic’ keyboard for iPad Pro with a built-in trackpad. Only the new ‘pro’ iPads will be able to make use of Apple’s new Magic keyboard though. The Magic keyboard looks more like a traditional keyboard with the built-in trackpad also supporting gestures. The new keyboard accessory, in addition to having a trackpad, also has backlit keys and what Apple is calling a ‘floating’ design. The keyboard attaches magnetically to the iPad Pro and charges via USB Type-C port.

The Magic keyboard for iPad Pro will be available for Rs 27,900 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 31,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and will go on sale in May.

While there’s still some time before Apple starts shipping its new keyboard accessory, and while the new iPad Pro 2020 models still cost a bomb to own (you can’t buy them in India yet as Apple says they’re coming soon), the iPadOS 13.4 rollout means all iPads that are compatible with the update will ‘officially’ support mouse and trackpad now. We all know how good even your basic iPad can be depending on your usage patterns, so mouse and trackpad support will surely make it even more useful.

“With iPadOS 13.4, Apple brings trackpad support to iPad, giving customers an all-new way to interact with their iPad. Rather than copying the experience from macOS, trackpad support has been completely reimagined for iPad,” Apple says claiming it’s simply not porting the existing Mac experience here. “The new cursor in iPadOS is perfect for tasks like editing a spreadsheet, selecting text, or simply doing everything right from the trackpad. And you can navigate fluidly with familiar Multi‑Touch gestures, like swiping to go home and switching between spaces.”