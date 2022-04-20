Alienware x14, Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptops with 12th Gen Intel processors launched in India: Check prices, specs

Dell has officially launched the Alienware x14 and Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptops in India. Both laptops were announced recently at CES 2022. While the x14 is a 14-inch laptop, the m15 R7 has a 15.6-inch display. You get the latest 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs and Alienware’s proprietary Cryo-Tech cooling tech under the hood. Alienware x14 price in India starts at Rs 1,69,990 while the Alienware m15 R7 will set you back by Rs 64,990 at least.

Alienware x14 and Alienware m15 R7 will be available across Dell.com, Dell exclusive stores, large format retail, and multi-brand outlets, Dell has announced.

Alienware x14, Alienware m15 R7 specs, features

Alienware x14 runs has a 14-inch 1080p display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate and up to 400nit brightness. The panel supports Nvidia’s G-Sync. Powering the laptop is either an Intel Core i5-12500H or Core i7-12700H processor with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. This is paired with up to 32GB LPDDR5 (dual channel) RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

Connectivity options include 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x USB-A (3.2 Gen 1), 2x USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4/Power Delivery), 1x USB Type-C (Power Delivery/DisplayPort 1.4) and a 3.5mm audio jack in addition to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Fuelling the package is an 80Whr battery. It comes with a 130W GaN FET charging brick.

Alienware m15 R7 on the other hand comes with a 15.6-inch display and is available with either 1080p/360Hz or 1440p/240Hz options. Powering the laptop is an Intel Core i7-12700H processor with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics. This is paired with up to 64GB LPDDR5 (dual channel) RAM and up to 4TB of storage.

Connectivity options include 1x USB-A (3.2 Gen 1), 1x USB-A (3.2 Gen 1) with Powershare, 1x USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4/Power Delivery/DisplayPort 1.4), 1x USB Type-C (Power Delivery/DisplayPort 1.4), 1x HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack in addition to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The m15 R7 is available with either a 56Whr or 86Whr battery option. It comes with a 180W charging brick as standard or optional 240W GaN FET adapter.

