Alienware announces sleek x15 and x17 gaming laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors

Alienware x15 comes with a “Dark Core” chassis

Dell subsidiary Alienware has unveiled another set of gaming laptops, Alienware x15 and Alienware x17. The new models come with a compact build being one of the thinnest laptops in the segment. With close to 15.8mm thickness and 11th Gen Intel Core H -series mobile processors, the Alienware x15 laptop is being touted as the “world’s most powerful sub 16mm 15-inch gaming laptop”. It has an optional Cherry MX mechanical keyboard that delivers a unique gaming experience.

The Alienware x15 starts at $1,999.99 while the x17 starts at $2,099.99. Pricing of higher configurations models is yet to be revealed. Limited configurations of both new Alienware x-series laptops will arrive in the US market starting June. Global availability and pricing are yet to be announced.

Alienware x15 specifications

This laptop comes with a proprietary Alienware Cryo-Tech thermal interface material. For thermal resistance, there is gallium-silicon liquid metal material between the CPU and their thermal elements to disperse heat and mitigate spikes in core temperatures. Its HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation gives extending performance even on long hours of gameplay, as per the company. Its Smart Fan control technology meanwhile uses AI to help the inbuilt fans for cooling to spin up and slow down depending on the core temperature. The laptop weighs 2.27 kg.

Alienware x15 comes with a “Dark Core” chassis and is based on the company’s Legend 2.0 design identity. The black keyboard deck reduced screen reflections.

The laptop has a 15.6-inch display, 1080p resolution, and 360 Hz refresh rate. Another option is 1440p resolution with 240 Hz refresh rate. Intel Core i9-11900H CPU, paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU (8GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory), and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 4 TB storage space will be available.

Connectivity options include USB Type-C and USB-A ports as well as a bundled USB Type-C-to-Ethernet adapter. Its ComfortView Plus reduce eye strain and the Windows Hello IR camera helps biometric login. The laptop has an 87WHr battery that is paired with a 240W power adapter.

Alienware x17 specifications

This laptop comes with a bigger 17.3-inch display with 1080p resolution/ 360Hz refresh rate or 1440p resolution/ 120Hz refresh rate as options. It is powered by up to Intel Core i9-11980HK CPU, paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU (16GB GDDR6 memory), and up to 64GB DDR4 RAM and 4TB onboard storage.

Like x15, it has Element 31 for thermal management and HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation for extended performance and same connectivity option in addition to built-in Ethernet port with USB ports but it is thicker and heavier with 20.9mm of thickness and a starting weight of 3.02 kg.