Alexa, I want to learn English: Pearson India launches MyPedia Alexa skill to help enhance English vocabulary

Amazon Alexa has become the new destination to learn English, literally. Early this week, digital learning firm Pearson India introduced an interactive skill on Amazon Alexa for students and learners of all age groups to learn English. The Pearson MyPedia skill offers a collection of engaging stories coupled with fun facts, trivia, quizzes and rewards. The interactive format of the skill can help improve English vocabulary, listening, speaking, comprehension, and storytelling. To get started say “Alexa, open MyPedia”, or simply “Alexa, I want to learn English”.

The MyPedia skill is designed to enhance the interest of students in the English language. The stories used in the skill can inspire them to be authors and be imaginative while writing in English. The skill’s simple voice interface can enable students to learn in an interactive manner, at their own pace. The MyPedia skill can be accessed on all Amazon Echo smart speakers, Echo Show smart displays, as well as the Alexa app for smartphones.

In the current lockdown situation, as students spend more time at home, the MyPedia Alexa skill can help them make the most of this unique learning environment. It provides a holistic approach for students to build their language skills from home, for greater goals outside academic achievements.

“Our teams are constantly working to add new features and experiences so that the Alexa voice service is more relevant and useful for users. The combination of interactive learning and the simplicity of voice interactions with Alexa will make this (Pearson MyPedia skill) a fun experience for users of all age groups,” said Puneesh Kumar, country manager for Alexa Experiences and Devices, Amazon India.

MyPedia Reader is a story book, a guide and a game book for learners to enable them to be more imaginative while writing their stories in the English language. It shares rich and diverse stories by students stemming from their own experiences, issues and aspirations. The stories are selected by celebrated authors and educationists which are narrated through students’ viewpoint and perspective. It will prompt the students to ‘think critically’ and ‘write creatively’.

The story book is also available in Amazon Kindle store which you can purchase and read at your own leisure.