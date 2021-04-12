Alexa-enabled speakers: Smart speakers for the smarter audiophiles

With the help of Alexa (a virtual assistant AI technology developed by Amazon, first used in the Amazon Echo smart speakers), they could now manage their daily life activities like listening to news, getting match updates, weather forecasts, set alarms, etc.

A couple of years ago, Indian consumers and audiophiles got introduced to the world of Alexa—and therefore adapted to the world of smart speakers with voice assistance. Smart speakers backed with voice assistance has enabled consumers to do more with their smart speakers than just listening to music. With the help of Alexa (a virtual assistant AI technology developed by Amazon, first used in the Amazon Echo smart speakers), they could now manage their daily life activities like listening to news, getting match updates, weather forecasts, set alarms, etc.

Taking cue from the trend, consumers started demanding premium sound experience with the goodness of voice assistance for hands-free music listening experience. We take a look at some of the smart speakers with built-in Alexa (available on Amazon.in) from various brands that allow users to enjoy music at voice command.

boAt Stone 201A (Rs 1,599)

The compact and trendy smart speaker with built-in Alexa is the most affordable far-field speaker in the market. You can ask Alexa to play music, set reminders, control Smart Home devices and so on. Its compact body fits perfectly into any room, one can also groove to the powerful music offered by Alexa on the boAt Stone smart speaker. It is also water, dust, and shock-resistant, making it the perfect speaker for an adventure getaway. You can get this Bluetooth, portable smart speaker for Rs 1,599.

Bose Home Speaker 300 (Rs 22,865)

The Bose Home Speaker 300 delivers room-rocking bass and 360-degree, lifelike sound in a space-saving size. Built-in voice assistants such as Alexa and the Google assistant, let you enjoy millions of songs, Internet radio stations, playlists and more—hands free. Just tell your voice assistant to start listening. And when the music is playing loud, the Bose Home speaker 300 will still hear you. Just under the top is a custom-designed six-microphone array for superior voice pickup. Plus, an elegant light bar will help visually indicate when your voice assistant is listening, thinking or speaking.

Sony SRS-XB402M Wireless Speaker (Rs 19,000)

The Sony SRS-XB402M is a smart wireless speaker that offers both Internet connectivity for online services, as well as portability and flexibility through Bluetooth. It has a strong dust and water resistance, decent battery life, and has the flexibility of being in its element whether inside the house or outside. With in-built Alexa, one can groove to the powerful music offered by Alexa on the Sony smart speaker. Buy this portable smart speaker for Rs 19,000.

Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Speaker (Rs 31,999)

Stanmore II voice is the most versatile speaker in the Marshall line-up and is perfect for any room, big or small. It produces clean and precise audio, even at the highest levels, due to advanced components such as two 15 watt class D amplifiers that drive its subwoofer. These speakers are also known for responding to voice commands, so you can listen to your favourite hard rock music to enjoy the bass of the speaker by just asking Alexa.

Yamaha Audio YAS-209 Sound Bar (Rs 33,690)

“Alexa, turn the volume up in the lounge room.” With Alexa voice control integration, all you have to do is ask. The YAS-209 offers built-in Alexa voice control for easy control of your sound bar, smart home devices, music and more. The sound bar’s virtual 3D surround sound, wireless subwoofer, and Bluetooth streaming gives you crystal clear audio with a sleek-looking set-up. Connecting your sound bar to your Wi-Fi network enables you to browse and stream music from all your connected smart devices including a PC, laptop or smartphone.

Lumiford GoFash Broadway (Rs 1,998)

Priced at Rs 1,998, Lumiford GoFash Broadway is a 16W portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers a well-balanced sound range with deep lows with its unique Dual Bass Dynamic Diaphragms, clear mids, and a distort-free high frequency. This budget-friendly speaker is also built-in with Alexa voice commands and is designed in a way that makes it easy to hold, carry and place on different surfaces with stability. A high quality 2200mAh Li-ion battery allows the wireless speaker to play up to 10 hours when LED light is off, 8 hours when LED light is active.