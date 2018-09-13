Aisen Trolley DJ Tower Speaker: Fantastic sound at wallet-friendly price

Nowadays, wireless streaming of music by means of headphones (corded or cordless) is the norm and our laptop or mobile phone is the primary storage device.

Over the years, we have witnessed the home audio space undergo numerous technological advancements as well as disruptions in our listening habits. Nowadays, wireless streaming of music by means of headphones (corded or cordless) is the norm and our laptop or mobile phone is the primary storage device. However, the Trolley DJ Tower Speaker from Aisen will remind you of the cassette-based home stereo systems with huge speakers from the ’80s and the ’90s era.

Basically, the Trolley DJ Tower Speaker A20UKB830 is a complete DJ music station. Constructed of premium material and finish, in shades of slate grey, the product is available with leading retail stores like Value Plus, etc., and e-commerce portals across India. It comes equipped with electronic drum sets pad that promises to offer the capabilities of the classic drums, on the speaker. It features an output of 20,000 PMPO Watt 3-way sound system with 180W RMS. The speaker carries a retail price tag of Rs 24,990.

Set up is simple and straight forward, you need to simply connect the system to a power source and that’s about it. The speaker comes with several connectivity options, which includes Bluetooth, USB, SD and 2 Aux ports. It can also be fully operated via the remote control and comes with FM Radio support.

The speaker on the top panel comes with multimedia controls—volume, bass and treble control keeping your music personalised to you. Suited for house music and professionals, the speaker also features an output of 20000 PMPO Watt 3-way sound system with 180W RMS and seamless Bluetooth connectivity compatible with almost any device. I set up a Bluetooth connection with my Dell laptop and also with my Android device and waited for the action to begin.

First, the cabinet design is the perfect size and looks as good as it sounds. The speaker can play and scratch tunes on packed DJ controller that boasts several advanced DJ functionalities; the disc cut speaker sports 7 Band Equaliser, with extremely balanced and natural sound. The speaker is also equipped with an LED light display; with the on-board lighting effects with beat control, you not only feel and hear the music but see it as well! The Aisen speaker also houses Electrical Guitar Inputs and Wireless Microphone for the Karoke nights. With built-in castor wheels for easy transport, the speaker allows you to take the party anywhere.

I spent a week with the Trolley DJ Tower Speaker, listened to a variety of musical genres and believe me, I was pretty impressed with its sound output. It almost creates a feeling of being in a high-end audio shop or a concert hall where the music always sounds better than your conventional home speaker system. The end result is rich sound with fantastic dynamic peaks and crisp listening.

Take my word, the Aisen Trolley DJ Tower speaker will take you back to the pop culture era that makes its perfect for parties.

Estimated street price: Rs 24,990