Airtel’s Rs 169 prepaid recharge launched to take on Jio, Vodafone Idea: Here’s what you get

Offering a 28-day validity, 1GB 3G/ 4G data per day added with unlimited local/ national calls and 100 text messages per day, the prepaid recharge is available for the users on the Airtel app and Internet recharges alike.

With Airtel upping its game by entering a new plan for telecom users, priced at Rs 169, other telecom operators must brace themselves for a tough fight. Offering a 28-day validity, 1GB 3G/ 4G data per day added with unlimited local/ national calls and 100 text messages per day, the prepaid recharge is available for the users on the Airtel app and Internet recharges alike.

The pack rolled out after Vodafone came up with a Rs 169 recharge pack last week. Although both of the packs offer similar features, Airtel has an edge over Vodafone as the latter caps the voice call quota once the user reaches 250 minutes per day limit. After the limit is exhausted, users are charged 50 paise per MB. The speed is also reduced to 64Kbps post exhaustion.

Although the two recharge packs are touted to compete with Reliance Jio’s Rs. 149 pack, they don’t outshine what Jio has on offer. For Rs. 20 less than both the packs, the operator is providing more than what Airtel and Vodafone are providing. The total data benefit is 48GB for 28 days, which is more than what Airtel and Vodafone are offering.

As a way of making compensation, Airtel revised its earlier Rs. 199 plan which now offers 42GB of data throughout its validity period. Other benefits remain same as the Rs. 169 plan hence making Jio a better deal for the users.