Airtel’s new Rs 599 prepaid plan offers 2GB daily data, Rs 4 lakh insurance cover

The customers using this plan will be able to renew their insurance cover every time they recharge for the Rs 599 plan.

Airtel has launched its new voice and data combo plan for prepaid customers. The new Rs 599 plan will allow prepaid users to enjoy 2GB data per day. However, it is important to note that the plan will be available to prepaid customers in Delhi only. The plan launched by Airtel at Rs 599 also offers an insurance cover worth Rs 4 lakh for all Airtel customers.

To avail the insurance cover given with Rs 599 plan, prepaid users will have to enrol for the insurance. Customers can enrol by sending an SMS or by using the Airtel Thanks App. Customers can also enrol themselves by visiting an authorized Airtel retail outlet in their vicinity.

ALSO READ | Xiaomi launches Mi Note 10 Pro with 108-megapixel camera as global version of Mi CC9 Pro

Airtel has joined hands with Bharti AXA Life Insurance as they look to attract customers. The new prepaid plan from Airtel will allow customers to make unlimited calls to any network. The plan will also give customers the option to send 100 SMSes per day. The plan will be valid for 84 days.

The customers using this plan will be able to renew their insurance cover every time they recharge for the Rs 599 plan. The insurance cover will last for three months with every recharge.

Earlier, Airtel had launched a similar plan worth Rs 249 which allowed users to get 2GB data per day. The Rs 249 prepaid plan also allowed users to get an insurance cover worth Rs 4 lakh from HDFC Life Insurance or Bharti AXA. However, the important thing to note is that the Rs 249 plan is only valid for 28 days. Customers will have to recharge after every 28 days to make sure that the insurance plan is valid.

Airtel has the second-highest user base in India’s wireless telephony market after Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio.