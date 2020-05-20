Airtel’s new Rs 251 plan offers 50GB 4G data with unlimited validity; details inside

The Rs. 98 Prepaid Plan provides subscribers with no native validity 12 GB of total storage.

Airtel has launched a new Rs 251 data voucher for the 4G network. This prepaid data package provides subscribers with 50 GB of total data and comes with no validity. This latest pack doesn’t have a regular data limit either, so the user is allowed to use 50 GB at their convenience. The validity of the data is linked to the validity of the base plan for which you have subscribed, to allow for calling and SMS benefits. The telecom operator has also revised the validity of their Rs. 98 prepaid plan.

Starting with Airtel ‘s latest Rs.251 prepaid data pack, this package offers 50 GB of extra 4G data with no additional validity. The pack’s validity depends entirely on the validity of the base contract. Make sure you redeem this plan when you have ample validity at your disposal. In the Rs. 98 data voucher, too, there is a minor change with its validity period also being reduced. This package used to come with 28 days of duration earlier but now it synchronizes with the new base package and expires prior to it.

The Rs. 98 Prepaid Plan provides subscribers with no native validity 12 GB of total storage. Just a few days ago, Airtel doubled the data on this recharge for Rs. 98 – from 6 GB to 12 GB. Both plans can be seen on the company website inside Airtel ‘s prepaid plans section. OnlyTech had discovered them first.

Airtel also recently launched the Rs. 2,498 long-term validity prepaid plan, which provides 2 GB of daily high-speed data over a 365-day period. This also requires every network to accept unlimited calls and 100 SMS messages a day. Additional benefits include free Premium Zee5 subscription, Airtel Secure mobile phone anti-virus security solution, and Airtel Xstream Premium subscription.

With the recharge of this kit, upskill with Shaw Academy also offers free online courses for 28 days. The prepaid plan Rs. 2,498 also includes a prepaid subscription to Wynk Music; free Hellotunes, and cashback to Rs.150 on FASTag.