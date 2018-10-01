Airtel’s new Rs 181 recharge plan gives 3GB data per day

Airtel has launched a new plan

Airtel has announced a new recharge pack for its prepaid customers in India, giving them more data benefits than its rivals. The privately-owned telecom company has introduced Rs 181 recharge pack that will give 3GB data per day to the customers over and above calling and SMS benefits. Its validity is 14 days, which calculates the total data cap of 42GB, making it one of the cheapest data and voice packs available as of now.

The Airtel Rs 181 recharge pack is available in the Delhi-NCR circle. However, a report by Telecom Talk says that the availability of this pack extends to more circles. The Airtel customers can check if the Rs 181 recharge pack is available in their circle by visiting the Airtel website or MyAirtel app.

The benefit of 3GB data per day for 14 days evaluates to a cost of Rs 4.3 per GB. This makes the Airtel Rs 181 recharge pack most economical and one of the cheapest plans for daily voice and data by far. If we compare this pack with Jio Rs 198 recharge pack, there is a data benefit of 56GB (2GB per day) for a validity of 28 days, along with unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day. On the other hand, the Jio Rs 149 recharge pack offers 1.5GB data per day, bringing the total data benefit to 42GB for a validity of 28 days.

Airtel recently announced a new Rs 195 recharge pack to offer 1.25GB data per day, unlimited local, STD, and roaming outgoing calls but no SMS benefits. The validity of this pack is 28 days. The plan is available in a few telecom circles. Considering the benefits, the Airtel Rs 199 recharge pack gives the customers 1.4GB data per day over and above unlimited calls and SMS, which is marginally better than the Rs 195 recharge pack.