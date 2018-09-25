Airtel’s new recharge plan is here; it offers 35GB data – Check its price and other details

Airtel has launched a new recharge pack

Airtel has launched a new recharge pack worth Rs 195 for the prepaid customers. The Airtel Rs 195 plan is a combo tier that offers the customers voice and data for a validity of 28 days. Available in select few circles, the plan is available to all the users in the open market and the benefits availed under will be common.

According to a report by Telecom Talk, the Airtel Rs 195 recharge pack is available to purchase in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Kerala, and some other circles that exclude Delhi NCR. We couldn’t verify the availability of the recharge plan separately. Under the plan, the customers will get 1.25GB data per day, which means that a total of 35GB data will be availed in 28 days.

Besides, the Airtel Rs 195 recharge plan brings unlimited calls to local and STD numbers with no cap, whatsoever. The roaming outgoing calls are also included in the plan. This is beneficial as opposed to the other plans that come with the limit of 250 minutes a day and 1,000 minutes a week. However, there is no SMS benefit in this plan, as per the report.

In the eligible circles, the Airtel prepaid customers can purchase the plan by visiting the Airtel website. However, the report says that this plan is not available in the MyAirtel app yet. The report also mentions besides Delhi NCR, the plan is not for the prepaid users in the Karnataka circle.

Airtel has two plans that offer few additional benefits, give or take, to the users. The Airtel Rs 168 recharge plan gives the users 1GB data per day, unlimited local, STD, and roaming outgoing calls for a validity of 28 days. There are 100 SMSes credited to the customer’s account under this plan. Compared to the Rs 195 plan, the customer gets 2,800 SMSes, however, a little less data cap.

Coming to the Airtel Rs 199 recharge pack, the customer will be entitled with 1.4GB data per day, unlimited local, STD, and roaming outgoing calls, and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days. As opposed to the Rs 195 recharge plan, the customer gets 400MB extra data per day and 100 SMSes with a premium of Rs 4.