Airtel’s new recharge pack is giving 10GB data – Find out offer price and other details

Airtel has launched a new recharge plan

Airtel has expanded its prepaid offerings with the launch of a new recharge pack. This pack is suited for long-term users who don’t like refilling their mobile number with data and voice packs every now and then. Airtel’s new recharge pack is worth Rs 597 and it comes with a validity of 168 days, which is roughly equivalent to a little more than 5 months.

The Airtel Rs 597 recharge pack benefits the customers with 10GB of 3G/4G data for the given validity. There is no cap on the daily or weekly limits so that you can use the data as much as you want. There will unlimited local and STD calls, in addition to roaming outgoing calls. There is no cap on the calling either, unlike other plans from Airtel and other telcos that restrict how many minutes you can consume daily or weekly.

The customers also get 100 SMS per day for 168 days, which calculates to 16,800 SMSes for the entire validity. Given the data benefits, many customers may not be happy as the rival companies such as Jio and Vodafone are offering data-heavy plans on both prepaid and postpaid connections. But people who don’t use the Internet much will find 10GB data more than enough.

Airtel recently announced the Rs 47 recharge pack for the low-volume users. It came right after Vodafone introduced the recharge pack of the same price. Both the recharge packs give 125 minutes of voice calls to local and STD numbers, besides roaming outgoing calls. There is 500MB data given under the pack along with 50 SMSes. Jio, on the other hand, offers 2GB data, unlimited calls, and SMS benefits for 28 days.