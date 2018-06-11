Airtel’s new prepaid recharge plan with massive 246GB data, unlimited calls is cheaper than Jio!

Airtel Rs 558 prepaid recharge pack offers 3GB high-speed data to the customers

In an already enraged tariff war, Airtel has added fuel to fire with the launch of a new recharge plan for its prepaid customers. Airtel is now offering a new recharge pack worth Rs 558 that provides the prepaid customers with 3GB of data per day. The new recharge pack will take on the incumbents including Jio and Vodafone that recently upped their data and calling combo plans recently.

The Airtel Rs 558 prepaid recharge pack offers 3GB high-speed data to the customers who have subscribed to the prepaid connection. The pack additionally provides unlimited calls to local and STD numbers along with roaming outgoing calls, and 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this pack is 82 days, which means that the total data offered to the customer is 246GB.

This Rs 558 recharge pack is, however, available only for select customers. We checked the pack is valid for Delhi-NCR circle, however, customers should check if the Rs 558 pack is available in their circles, as well. To do that, the customers need to go to Airtel website and enter their prepaid mobile number. Alternatively, they can open the MyAIrtel app on their phone and go to ‘View Best Offers’ section.

Airtel is taking on Jio and Vodafone with the launch of this pack. Vodafone recently introduced a new prepaid recharge pack worth Rs 569 that offers 3GB daily data to the users for a validity of 84 days. The pack also offers unlimited calls – local, STD, and roaming outgoing, and 100 SMSes per day. Jio also offers 3GB per day at Rs 299, however, valid only for 28 days. For longer validity, it has a Rs 498 recharge pack offering only 2GB data per day, along with unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day, valid for 91 days.