Airtel’s new prepaid recharge is for heavy callers: Here’s what you will get in this offer

Airtel has added a new recharge pack in its list

In the overcrowded tariff market in India, Airtel added a new pack for its prepaid customers that make a lot of calls but aren’t really heavy Internet users. The Airtel Rs 289 recharge pack has joined the list of voice and data combo plans that are available to all the prepaid users in the country. For the benefits, the Rs 289 pack gives unlimited calls to local and STD numbers, along with roaming outgoing calls, capped data, and SMSes.

The Airtel Rs 289 recharge pack will benefit the customers with truly unlimited calls, which means there is no restriction on how many calls you can make in a day or in a week, as opposed to other voice and data combo plans. The calls are eligible for local and STD numbers, even in roaming outgoing. The validity of the pack is 48 days.

Coming to other benefits, the Airtel Rs 289 recharge pack offers 1GB 2G/3G/4G data to the customers valid for 48 days. It is important to note that there is only 1GB data valid for 48 days. It is suitable for the users who do not consume a lot of data on a monthly basis. Moreover, there are 100 SMSes being given under the pack for the given validity, which amounts to a total of 4800 SMSes.

Jio, on the other hand, has a prepaid plan worth Rs 299 that offers 3GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMSes per day for a validity of 28 days. Considering the validity, this plan falls short of a few days, but the data benefit exceed what Airtel is giving under its Rs 289 recharge pack. Jio also allows free access to Jio apps such as Jio TV, Jio Music, and Jio Cinema among several others.