Airtel Xstream Fiber introduces limited offer broadband plans, here’s all you need to know

Airtel has introduced a total of eight limited time offer broadband plans, starting at Rs 499 for the basic 40 Mbps internet speeds. The plans are called Basic, Basic + TV, Standard, Entertainment, Entertainment + TV, Professional, Professional + TV and Infinity.

The basic plan is priced at Rs 499 per month which offers up to 40 Mbps internet speed and comes with a free WiFi router. Other benefits in the plan include 1 year of Xstream premium, Wynk subscription and more.

Basic + TV plan starts at Rs 699 + taxes per month. It offers up to 40 Mbps internet speed and comes with a free WiFi router. Other benefits in the plan include 1 year of Disney+Hotstar, 10 OTT apps, 300+ TV channels and more. The plan also comes with a 30-day free trial.

Standard plan is priced at Rs 799 + taxes per month which offers up to 100 Mbps internet speed and comes with a free WiFi router. Other benefits in the plan include 1 year of Xstream premium, Wynk subscription and more. There’s no 30-day free trial offer with this plan.

Entertainment plan is priced at Rs 999+taxes per month. It offers up to 200 Mbps internet speed and comes with a free WiFi router. Other benefits in the plan include 1 year of Disney+Hotstar, 10 OTT apps, 300+ TV channels and more. The plan also comes with a 30-day free trial. There’s no 30-day free trial inclusion with the Entertainment plan.

Entertainment + TV plan is priced at Rs 1099+taxes per month and offers up to 200 Mbps internet speed along with a free WiFi router. Other benefits in the plan include 1 year of Disney+Hotstar, 10 OTT apps, 300+ TV channels and more. It comes with a 30-day free trial.

Professional is priced at Rs 1,498+taxes per month which offers up to 300 Mbps internet speed and comes with a free WiFi router. Other benefits in the plan include 1 year of Xstream premium, Wynk and more. There’s no 30-day free trial offer with this plan.

Professional + TV plan is priced at Rs 1599+taxes per month which offers up to 300 Mbps internet speed and comes with a free WiFi router. Other benefits in the plan include 1 year of Disney+Hotstar, 10 OTT apps, 300+ TV channels and more. It comes with a 30-day free trial.

And the most premium plan in the segment – Infinity is priced at Rs 1599+taxes per month which offers up to 300 Mbps internet speed and comes with a free WiFi router. Other benefits in the plan include 1 year of Disney+Hotstar, 10 OTT apps, 300+ TV channels and more; however – it doesn’t come with a 30-day free trial.

Additionally Airtel promises 24×7 customer support and unlimited calls across all these plans.