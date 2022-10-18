Airtel Xstream Fiber introduces limited offer broadband plans, here’s all you need to know

scorecardresearch
Written by Abhinav Anand
The basic plan starts at Rs 499 per month offering up to 40 Mbps internet speed. (Photo Credits: Reuters)

Airtel has introduced a total of eight limited time offer broadband plans, starting at Rs 499 for the basic 40 Mbps internet speeds. The plans are called Basic, Basic + TV, Standard, Entertainment, Entertainment + TV, Professional, Professional + TV and Infinity.

The basic plan is priced at Rs 499 per month which offers up to 40 Mbps internet speed and comes with a free WiFi router. Other benefits in the plan include 1 year of Xstream premium, Wynk subscription and more.

Basic + TV plan starts at Rs 699 + taxes per month. It offers up to 40 Mbps internet speed and comes with a free WiFi router. Other benefits in the plan include 1 year of Disney+Hotstar, 10 OTT apps, 300+ TV channels and more. The plan also comes with a 30-day free trial.

Standard plan is priced at Rs 799 + taxes per month which offers up to 100 Mbps internet speed and comes with a free WiFi router. Other benefits in the plan include 1 year of Xstream premium, Wynk subscription and more. There’s no 30-day free trial offer with this plan.

Entertainment plan is priced at Rs 999+taxes per month. It offers up to 200 Mbps internet speed and comes with a free WiFi router. Other benefits in the plan include 1 year of Disney+Hotstar, 10 OTT apps, 300+ TV channels and more. The plan also comes with a 30-day free trial. There’s no 30-day free trial inclusion with the Entertainment plan.

Entertainment + TV plan is priced at Rs 1099+taxes per month and offers up to 200 Mbps internet speed along with a free WiFi router. Other benefits in the plan include 1 year of Disney+Hotstar, 10 OTT apps, 300+ TV channels and more. It comes with a 30-day free trial.

Professional is priced at Rs 1,498+taxes per month which offers up to 300 Mbps internet speed and comes with a free WiFi router. Other benefits in the plan include 1 year of Xstream premium, Wynk and more. There’s no 30-day free trial offer with this plan.

Professional + TV plan is priced at Rs 1599+taxes per month which offers up to 300 Mbps internet speed and comes with a free WiFi router. Other benefits in the plan include 1 year of Disney+Hotstar, 10 OTT apps, 300+ TV channels and more. It comes with a 30-day free trial.

And the most premium plan in the segment – Infinity is priced at Rs 1599+taxes per month which offers up to 300 Mbps internet speed and comes with a free WiFi router. Other benefits in the plan include 1 year of Disney+Hotstar, 10 OTT apps, 300+ TV channels and more; however – it doesn’t come with a 30-day free trial.

Additionally Airtel promises 24×7 customer support and unlimited calls across all these plans.

