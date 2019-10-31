Are you Airtel broadband customer? Here’s bad news for you

Airtel has stopped giving its broadband customers with the data rollover facility. (Source: Reuters)

If you are an Airtel Xstream broadband customer, you are in for bad news. The broadband customers of Airtel will now be deprived of their unused data after the billing cycle ends. This means that the rollover data facility that Airtel launched as a part of #AirtelThanks initiative has been discontinued for broadband customers. However, the customers on a postpaid connection will remain eligible for data rollover as per their plan.

Several Airtel broadband customers took to Twitter to decry this move by Airtel that strips them off the privilege of carrying forward unused data to the next billing cycles. First reported by Gadgets 360, citing an Airtel customer representative, Airtel has removed the data rollover facility from all its broadband plans in all locations.

The Airtel website has removed the data rollover feature from under all Xstream plans starting at Rs 799. The benefits that continue to be available for broadband subscribers include other #AirtelThanks freebies on all plans and complimentary Amazon Prime, Netflix, and ZEE5 Premium subscriptions on select plans. But these benefits are still available for Airtel Infinity postpaid customers of Rs 499 plan or higher in all circles.

With the data rollover facility now done away with on Airtel, the ISPs providing data carry forward facility include BSNL, You Broadband, Tata Sky Broadband, and Spectra among others. Jio Fiber, on the other hand, does not provide its customers with data rollover plans as of now.