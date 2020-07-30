Airtel will give you 100% more data with select plans if you buy Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Barring these two prepaid plans, the offer will not be applicable to any other prepaid or postpaid plan.

Bharti Airtel has come up with a new offer of double internet data per day for those of its customers who are either buying Redmi Note 9 or Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. As part of the collaboration with Redmi which has a huge smartphone market in the country, the company has launched the new offer under which customers buying either of the Redmi variants will be eligible to take advantage of the offer. The plans under which the telecom company has offered data are Rs 298 and Rs 398 prepaid plans. Barring these two prepaid plans, the offer will not be applicable to any other prepaid or postpaid plan.

In what appears to be a long term and well thought out partnership with the mobile phone maker, the telecom company will provide the benefits to the customers for a period of 10 consecutive months. In other words, getting hold of one of the two Redmi variants- Redmi Note 9 or Redmi Note 9 Pro Max- will help its customers enjoy double data for almost a year at the same price. The customers will have to insert their Airtel sim into the newly purchased handset to activate their special offer and the offer will be activated within 48 hours. The telecom company has also said that the offer will remain in place for all customers who purchase their phone till the end of this year.

What the prepaid recharge plan offers effectively means that under the Rs 298 plan, the customers will get 4 GB of internet data everyday in comparison to the 2 GB data they were getting so far. The validity of the plan will remain the same i.e,. 28 days. In a similar fashion, the Rs 398 plan will now provide 6 GB of fast internet speed data instead of the 3GB the customers were getting earlier. The validity of this plan also remains unchanged at 28 days. All other features which were being provided in the plan will remain intact as part of both the prepaid plans including unlimited calling and 100 sms/day.

In the wake of restrictions imposed due to the Coronavirus pandemic the offer might be of much significance for those who are working from home or spending a lot of time on their phones.