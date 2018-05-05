Airtel vs Vodafone vs Jio vs Idea vs BSNL: All prepaid packs at Rs 349 compared

With the recent change in the plans from BSNL and Vodafone, almost every telecom wants to have a plan at the Rs 349 price point. Prepaid packs have a lot to offer from at this sub-Rs350 price. Vodafone now offers as much as 3GB internet data per day along with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls within India for 28 days. BSNL has their own take as they are offering 1 GB data per day for 54 days. Let’s check out what are other telcos have to offer at the Rs 349 price point.

Jio Prepaid Pack At Rs 349

Reliance Jio, the David who caused the stir amongst Goliath of telecom industry offers 1.5GB internet data per day at Rs. 349. The prepaid recharge plan has a validity of 70 days. That means the total internet data available is 105 GB. Along with the data benefits, you will get unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits. Each subscriber will get access to a ton of Jio apps. You will also get 100 SMS per day.

Vodafone Prepaid Pack At Rs 349

Vodafone has recently made changes to its Rs 349 prepaid recharge pack. Earlier with the Vodafone Rs 349 prepaid recharge, you would have got 2.5GB 3G/4G data benefits along with free calling. However, now the plan has been refreshed to provide 3GB data per day. In addition, this pack offers unlimited calls – local, national, and roaming outgoing to the customers. The validity of this plan is 28 days which is unchanged from the previous offering. The total data offered by Vodafone works out to be 84GB for a period of 28 days.

BSNL Prepaid Pack At Rs 349

State-owned BSNL has its own spin on the Rs 349 prepaid pack. While the competitors offer huge data benefits with just limited validity, BSNL offers 1GB data for 54 days at Rs 349. That means the new BSNL prepaid recharge pack offers a total of 54 GB of internet data. The prepaid customers get unlimited local, national, and roaming outgoing calls (except in Delhi and Mumbai), in addition to 1GB of data and 100 SMSes, per day. reports TelecomTalk.

Idea Prepaid Pack At Rs 349

Sadly, Idea does not have a prepaid pack Rs 349. However, the telecom has other offerings. Listed on their official website, Idea Cellular offers 2GB data per day with the usual unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMS per day at Rs 357. The validity of this plan is just 28 days. With Vodafone revamping their offerings, it is high time that Idea Cellular makes a few changes in their prepaid pack to lure more customers.

Airtel Prepaid Pack At Rs 349

Earlier, Airtel used to offer as much as 2 GB data per day for a period of 28 days along with unlimited calls local STD and even on roaming. However, they recently revamped their entire prepaid pack offering. Now, Airtel has a prepaid pack of Rs 399 and Rs 249. Now at Rs 249 prepaid pack, Airtel offers the same benefits as it used to give out in the Rs 349 prepaid pack for 28 days. With the Rs 399 prepaid pack, Airtel now offers, 1.4GB data per day, with unlimited calls be it Local, STD, National Roaming. What makes the plan interesting is that the validity, as you can get the benefits for 70 days. Along with the calling and data benefits, you will get 100 Local+STD SMS per day.