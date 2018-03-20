Airtel Vs Vodafone Vs Jio: Check cheapest offers by the big telco players

Airtel recently revamped its postpaid plan to take on other telcos such as Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Idea Cellular.

Airtel recently revamped its postpaid plan to take on other telcos such as Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Idea Cellular. For as low as Rs 499, Airtel is offering a huge 40 GB of 4G internet data along with unlimited local/STD calling facility. Other than the calling and data benefits, Airtel is giving away a full 1 year Amazon Prime subscription to the customers. Earlier this plan use to fetch only 30 GB of internet data. However, it should be noted that this is not the cheapest postpaid option by the telco. In fact, there are other options from different telcos that offer cheaper plans. Check out offers from Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio and Idea:

Cheapest Airtel Postpaid Plan:

As per the official website of the telco, cheapest postpaid plan from Airtel is listed at Rs 399. For as low as Rs 399, you will be able to get 20 GB of 3G/4G internet data. The data provided by the telco comes with a rollover feature, that means the data saved in a month can be carried forward in the next month. Along with the data benefits, you will get the usual perks such as unlimited local/STD call and incoming/outgoing call on roaming are free as well. Compared to this, the Rs 499 postpaid plans looks lucrative.

Cheapest Vodafone Postpaid Plan:

On the official website of Vodafone, the cheapest Vodafone postpaid plan is for Rs 399. Vodafone RED Basic plan, which is of Rs 399 will give data benefits of 20 GB. You will get the unlimited local/STD calls as well. You can transfer your data to next month with rollover feature for up to 200GB. However, compared to this plan, the Vodafone RED Traveler R looks more desirable. At Rs 499 you will get as much as 40 GB of internet data.

Cheapest Reliance Jio Postpaid Plan:

Reliance Jio lists their cheapest postpaid plan at Rs 309 on their official website. At this amount, you will be able to get unlimited local/STS/Roaming calls. The 4G internet speed offered with this plan comes with a monthly cap of 30 GB. There is also a daily limit as well. On daily basis, you will be able to get 1GB of internet data.

Cheapest Idea Cellular Postpaid Plan:

According to the official website of Idea Cellular, the cheapest postpaid plan is listed at Rs 389. You will get unlimited local/STD calls even on roaming. You will get a huge 3000 SMS for a month. As for the internet data, you will get 20 GB of it. You get the same data carry forward feature here as well but for up to 200 GB.