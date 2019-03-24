Airtel vs Vodafone Idea vs Reliance Jio : Here are the best 4G data plans on offer

The duration of these data packs vary from a day to three months and even more in some cases.

With numbers of smartphone users increasing every day, telecom biggies in India like Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio and BSNL often compete with each others to attract subscribers. More often than not they come out with new schemes to attract consumers.

Very often than not a good data pack even forces a subscriber to change his/her loyalty. Therefore all firms try to come out with even better packs which may attract more consumers with high data packs with great speed.

Here are some offers that Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, Reliance Jio and BSNL have come out within recent times:

Airtel

60 GB in 3G/4G Pack

Consumers can this purchase this 60 GB scheme for 90 days at Rs 999. Subscribers purchasing this scheme have unlimited local, STD calls as well as roaming. Subscribers can send 100 SMS per day.

4GB/day in 3G/4G Pack

Airtel has offered 4 GB/day in 3G/4G data pack, with an extra of Rs 0.04/10 KB for 28 days. The scheme is being offered for Rs 799. Subscribers will get unlimited local, STD, roaming calls. The consumer can also send 100 SMS each day.

Note: Above schemes for Delhi-NCR only.

Vodafone

1.5 GB/day 4G/3G Data

Subscibers can get STD, locals and local call within the country with 1.5 GB 4G/3G Data each day for 84 days. The consumer can also send 100 SMS every day. VOdafone is also offering freebies like LIVE TV and Movies along with this plan. One can buy this scheme for Rs 458.

2 GB/day 4G/3G Data

The company has offered this scheme with 2 GB 4G/3G Data per day. Consumers can get 100 SMS per day for 84 days. They will also get free LIVE TV, Movies.

Note: The above scheme is for Delhi region only.

Idea

2 GB/day 3G/4G data

Idea has offered 1 GB/Day in 2G/3G/4G data along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls unlimited for 1 year. The person will have to buy this scheme for Rs 1,499 which is for Chennai region only.

1GB/day 2G/3G/4G data

The company is offering 1 GB data per day in 2G/3G/4G data connections. For 1 year, consumers can send 100 SMSs per day. This offer can be purchased for Rs 1,499. The offer is applicable only for Jammu and Kashmir.

Reliance Jio

750 GB in 4G data pack

Subscribers taking this scheme will get 750 GB with FUP speed of 64 Kbps. The person buying this scheme will get unlimited local & STD calls ans also roaming. Consumers can send 100 free SMSs per day. Total cost of this scheme is Rs 10,098 for 1 year.

350 GB in 4G data pack

The company is offering 350 GB in 4G data pack, post FUP speed of 64 Kbps. Those taking this offer will get unlimited local, STD, roaming calls free with 100 SMSs per day for 360 days. Subscribers will have to spend Rs 5,098 for this offer.