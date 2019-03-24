Airtel vs Vodafone Idea vs Reliance Jio: Here are the best 4G data plans for you

Very often than not a good data pack even makes a subscriber to change his/her loyalty to other companies.

With numbers of subscribers increasing with each passing day, telecom biggies in India like Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio, and BSNL often compete with each other to attract consumers. More often than not they come out with new schemes to attract subscribers.

These days, in the age of smartphones, all telecom firms try to bring out schemes like huge data pack on less money spent by consumers. Consumers get data pack right for a day to three months to even more than that in some cases.

Very often than not a good data pack even makes a subscriber to change his/her loyalty to other companies. Therefore all firms try to come out with even better packs which may even attract consumers with high data pack with great sped.

Here are some offers that Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, Reliance Jio, and BSNL have come out in recent times:

Airtel

60 GB in 3G/4G Pack

Consumers can this 60 GB scheme for 90 days. Subscribers purchasing this scheme have unlimited local, STD calls as well as roaming. Subscribers can send 100 SMS per day. Those interested to buy this pack can purchase it for Rs 999.

4GB/day in 3G/4G Pack

Airtel has offered 4 GB/day in 3G/4G data pack, with an extra of Rs 0.04/10 KB for 28 days. Subscribers will get unlimited local, STD, roaming calls. The consumer can also send 100 SMS each day. This scheme is offered for Rs 799.

Note: Above schemes for Delhi-NCR only.

Vodafone

1.5 GB/day 4G/3G Data

Subscibers can get STD, locals and local call within the country with 1.5 GB 4G/3G Data each day for 84 days. He person can also send 100 SMS every day as also Free LIVE TV, Movies. One can buy this scheme for Rs 458.

2 GB/day 4G/3G Data

The company has offered this scheme with 2 GB 4G/3G Data per day. Consumers can get 100 SMS per day for 84 days. They can also get free LIVE TV, Movies.

Note: The above scheme is for Delhi region only.

Idea

2 GB/day 3G/4G data

Idea has offered IGB/Day in 2G/3G/4G data along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls unlimited for 1 year. The person will have to buy this scheme for Rs 1,499 which is for Chennai region only.

1GB/day 2G/3G/4G data

The company has offered 1GB data per day in 2G/3G/4G data connections. Foe 1 year, consumers can send 100 SMSs per day. This offer can be purchased for Rs 1,499. The offer is applicable only for Jammu and Kashmir.

Reliance Jio

750 GB in 4G data pack

Subscribers taking this scheme will get 750 GB with FUP speed of 64 Kbps. The person buying this scheme will get unlimited local & STD calls and also roaming. Consumers can spend 100 SMSs per day. Total cost of this scheme is Rs 10,098 for 1 year.

350 GB in 4G data pack

The company is offering 350 GB in 4G data pack, post FUP speed of 64 Kbps. Those taking this offer will get unlimited local, STD, roaming calls free with 100 SMSs per day for 360 days. Subscribers will have to spend Rs 5,098 on this offer.