Airtel vs Vodafone Idea vs Reliance Jio: Here are some latest offers you may like to grab

Telecom companies like Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio come up with new plans with exciting offers.

With the influx of more and more subscribers every day, top telecom companies like Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio come up with new plans with exciting offers for the customers. Here are some latest plans by the telecom majors.

Airtel – Rs 169 prepaid offer

The plan offers 1GB 4G/3G data along with unlimited calling as well as 100 SMS each day for 28 days. It also gives Airtel TV subscription that offers more than 350 Live TV Channels, over 10,000 movies among others.

Rs 199 prepaid offer

In this plan, Airtel offers 1.5GB 4G/3G data with unlimited calling 100 SMS every day for 28 days. The plan also includes Airtel TV Premium subscription that offers shows from HOOQ, Zee5, more than 350 Live TV Channels and more.

Vodafone – Rs 169 prepaid plan

Under this plan, the users will get 1GB 4G/3G data for 28 days. The plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls and 100 SMS each day. The users will get free access to live TV, movies and more on Vodafone Play app under this plan.

Rs 199 prepaid plan

Under this plan, the users will get unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls across the country. The subscribers may also avail 1.5GB 4G/3G data, 100 SMS every day for 28 days as also a free live TV on Vodafone Play app.

Reliance Jio – Rs 149 prepaid plan

Jio is offering 42GB data at 1.5GB per day for 28 days. It also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS as also subscription to Jio apps that include JioCinema, MyJio, Jio Cloud among others.

Rs 198 prepaid plan

Those who subscribe to this plan will get 2GB data per day or a total of 56GB data with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day for 28 days along with a subscription to Jio apps.

