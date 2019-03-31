Airtel vs Vodafone: Best 4G Prepaid plans for you

In this competitive world, telecom companies are continuously in a rat race to beat each other and emerge as the most preferred one. In order to win this ongoing data price war, companies like Airtel and Vodafone among others on a regular basis are trying to come out with the best prepaid and postpaid recharge plans. They are also revising the existing prepaid plans and making them more and more viable for the customers. Airtel and Vodafone have prepaid plans ranging from the very least Rs 169 to a maximum of Rs 1699. All plans have different validity period, local, STD and roaming calls. Come check it out.

Airtel 4G Prepaid plans-

Airtel 4G Prepaid plans
Plan ValueDataCallsValiditySMS
Rs 1691 GB per dayUnlimited28 Days100 per day
Rs 1991.5 GB per dayUnlimited28 Days100 per day
Rs 2492 GB per dayUnlimited28 Days100 per day
Rs 3493 GB per dayUnlimited28 Days100 per day
Rs 3991 GB per dayUnlimited84 Days100 per day
Rs 4481.5 GB per dayUnlimited82 Days100 per day
Rs 4992 GB per dayUnlimited82 Days100 per day
Rs 5976 GBUnlimited168 Days300 per month
Rs 99812 GBUnlimited336 Days300 per month
Rs 16991 GB per dayUnlimited365 Days100 per day

Airtel has a variety of plans starting from Rs 169 and going upto Rs 1699. These plans vary in terms of validity and the quantity of data that they offer. In Airtel, the Rs 169 plan for prepaid users offers 1GB data every day along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan had a validity of 28 days after which the user will have to recharge again. Another plan value plan comes for Rs 199, it offers 1.5 GB per day along with Unlimited calling for 28 days and 100 SMSs per day. The costliest plan in the unlimited section comes for Rs 1699 in Airtel. Under this plan, the customer can get 1 GB per day for a whole year (365 days) along with unlimited calling through this period and 100 SMS per day. Check all the different Airtel 4G plans in the table above and choose the one that fulfils your need.

Vodafone 4G Prepaid plans-

Vodafone 4G Prepaid plans
Plan ValueDataCallsValiditySMS
Rs 1991.5GB per dayUnlimited28 Days100 per day
Rs 2552 GB per dayUnlimited28 Days100 per day
Rs 3493 GB per dayUnlimited28 Days100 per day
Rs 4581.5 GB per dayUnlimited84 Days100 per day
Rs 4791.6 GB per dayUnlimited84 Days100 per day
RS 5091.5 GB per dayUnlimited90 Days100 per day
Rs 5493.5GB per dayUnlimited28 Days100 per day
Rs 5693 GB per dayUnlimited84 Days100 per day
Rs 16991 GB per dayUnlimited365 Days100 per day

Similar to Airtel, Vodafone also has a variety of 4G Prepaid plans as options for its customers to choose from. Apart from the ones mentioned in the table above, Vodafone offers many more plans that one can check by visiting its official website. Check the list of plans to choose the best that suits your need.

