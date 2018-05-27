Airtel Vs Reliance Jio Vs Vodafone: Latest cheapest plans for users compared

Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone plans: A number of affordable plans are offered by the three telecom giants.

Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone plans: A number of affordable plans are offered by the three telecom giants. Cheapest recharge offers by Reliance Jio offers start at Rs 19, Rs 52 and Rs 98. The recharge plans offer various schemes services such as unlimited voice calling, limited data packs and limited SMS pack. Similarly, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone have also introduced cheap prepaid recharge plans to attract users. Airtel is offering lucrative data packs and unlimited calling packs under Rs 100 – Rs 19, Rs 40, Rs 48 and Rs 98. Vodafone too has introduced Rs 21, Rs 29, Rs 46 and Rs 92 plans.

Below are the latest and cheapest plans offered by Jio, Airtel and Vodafone:

Reliance Jio

Rs 19 pack: With a validity of 1 day, the pack offers 0.15GB data following which the speed decreases to 64/kbps. The pack also has 20 smses with unlimited voice calling facility.

Rs 52 pack: The pack offers 1.05GB of data valid for 7 days. The pack offers 0.15GB of high speed data per day following which speed reduces to 64/kbps. It has also 70 smses to offer with unlimited voice calling.

Rs 98 pack: With 28 days of validity, the pack offers 2GB of total data. It offers unlimited voice calling and 300 free smses.

Bharti Airtel

Rs 8 pack: This offers local and STD calls at 30 paise per minute for 56 days.

Rs 6 pack: The pack offers STD mobile calls at 25 paise per minute for 28 days.

Rs 17 pack: This pack is offering local mobile calls at 1.2 paise per 2 seconds for 28 days.

Rs 40 pack: This plan offers Rs. 35 talktime with unlimited validity.

Rs 48 pack: Airtel is offering 1GB data for 28 days.

Rs 98 pack: This is a lucrative deal as 5Gb is data being offered for 28 days.

Rs 99 pack: The plan offers unlimited local and STD calls, roaming calls. The plan offers 100 sms per day and 1 GB data along with 30 GB data extra. The plan is valid for 28 days.

Vodafone

Rs 21 pack: Vodafone is offering 3G/4G data for one hour, according to its website vodafone.in.

Rs. 29 pack: It is an internet pack and doesn’t offer talktime plan. This Vodafone plan is valid for 28 days.

Rs. 37 pack: Vodafone’s this offer is an internet pack that is valid for 5 days. The plan offers 375 MB at the rate of 4G/3G/2G speed. After 375 MB, you will be charged at the rate of 4 paise per 10 kb.

Rs 95 pack: It is an internet pack with no talktime option. It offers 1 GB at 4G/3G/2G speed. Post 1 GB you will be charged 4p/10kb