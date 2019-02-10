Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans to suit everyone’s needs

By: | Published: February 10, 2019 6:24 PM

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Prepaid Recharge Plans: As the competition in the Indian telecom sector heats up, service providers are launching new plans almost on a daily basis. Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio have come up with a number of offers i a bid to retain their customer base and gain new ones.

With the advent of 4G network in India, the 1GB/2GB data plans have become a thing of the past. All operators now offer data packs with data packs with a daily limit of over 1GB. Some also offer additional voice calling benefits.

Here are the cheapest prepaid plans of Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea with 4G data and a minimum of 28 days validity compared:

Airtel
Rs 199 prepaid plan

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 199 plan offers 1.5GB daily 4G data with a validity of 28 days. It also includes unlimited local, STS and roaming calls.
Airtel has also included a free subscription to it’s service Airtel TV.

Vodafone Idea
Rs 199 prepaid plan

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 199 plan comes with unlimited Local,STD and Roaming calls within India and 1.5GB 4G data per day for 28 days.

Reliance Jio
Rs 149 prepaid plan
Reliance Jio recently slashed the price of it’s 199 monthly recharge prepaid plan to Rs 149. The plan offers 1.5GB 4G data per day and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls.
Reliance also offers a complimentary subscription to a wide range of Jio apps for the validity period.

