Airtel Vs Jio Vs Vodafone Idea Vs BSNL: Best 2GB data per day plan in India

A good Internet connection on your phone as crucial as owning a phone today. No matter how great-looking or powerful smartphone you have, a bad or poor Internet connectivity can dampen the spirit of using the device. Ofcourse, you find WiFi at almost all the places today but what happens when you are travelling or stuck in traffic and urgently need an Internet connection on your phone for some work. This is when you need a good mobile data plan on your phone comes into play.

BSNL 2GB data plan at Rs 187

The four leading telcos of India — Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL – offer its users with range of mobile data plans across all categories. There is a 1GB data per day plan, 2GB data per day and unlimited data plans that offer unlimited data with reduced speed once you’ve reached the limit.

If you are looking for a best 2GB data per day plan, BSNL presently has the most affordable one. The state-owned telco offers 2GB data per day along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day at just Rs 187. The plan also offers access to BSNL tunes along with other BSNL freebies. This is a 28 day’ plan.

Aitel 2GB data plan at Rs 359

Airtel’s 2GB data per day plan costs you a little extra. The plan is priced at Rs 359 and offers unlimited voice calls, Amazon Prime video access and other freebies along with the 2GB data per day.

Vodafone Idea 2GB data plan at Rs 319

Vodafone Idea also has a 2GB data per day which is valid for 31 days. The recharge plan costs Rs 319 and offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day along with the daily data benefits.

Jio 2GB data per day plan starting at Rs 249

Reliance Jio, the company that led the data war, offers seven different plans for 2GB data per day starting at Rs 249 and going all the way up to Rs 2879. The cheapest of all is Rs 249 Jio plan that offers 2GB data per day along with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day and access to Jio’s suite of apps for a validity period of 23 days.