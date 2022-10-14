Airtel vs Jio vs Excitel vs BSNL vs ACT: Best broadband plans under Rs 500

With PM launching 5G services at India Mobile Congress 2022, everyone wants to try their hands on high-speed internet. Although the leading telcos have made their 5G network live, it is available only in select cities for now which leaves a high-speed broadband as the sole saviour.

In India, there are several Internet Service Providers (ISPs) like Airtel Fibre, Jio Fibre, BSNL, Excitel, ACT and more that provide fast, reliable and seamless broadband connections for both household and commercial purposes. If you are looking for a broadband plan under Rs 499, here’s a concised list of broadband plans under Rs 499 offer by the India’s top ISPs.

Airtel Xstream Fiber

Airtel offers up to 40 Mbps speed broadband plan with unlimited data and validity for 30 days at Rs 499 + GST. Airtel’s basic plan is bundled with free voice calls and it also includes Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream premium subscription.



Jio Fiber

Ambani-led telco offers up to 30 Mbps speed broadband plan with unlimited data and validity for 30 days at Rs 399 + GST. It also includes free voice.

BSNL



State’s telco BSNL offers 200 GB CUL plan at Rs 399 + taxes per month. The network speed is up to 10 Mbps till 100 GB and after that, it is capped to 2 Mbps. It also offers unlimited Local + STD calls.



Excitel

Excitel currently offers two plans under Rs 500 – 9 Months @ Rs 470 + taxes per month, 12 Months @ Rs 424 + taxes. Users also get an extra add on option to include OTT subscriptions to their broadband plans.



ACT

ACT offers an entry level plan at Rs 471 monthly rental, exclusive of all taxes. The speed is 50 Mbps and the company calls the plan as unlimited. Additional benefits include 1 month free on 1 year plan, free router and installation.