Airtel users offer alert! 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling for 82 days – Check recharge plan price

Christmas brings good cheer among the Airtel users as its revised its Rs. 448 recharge plan in India. This means that now with the Rs. 448 recharge, Airtel users can enjoy unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages every day, along with 1.5GB daily data for 82 days. The move comes just days after Airtel kicked off its Rs. 169 recharge with 1GB daily data for 28 days. Vodafone, too, offers a Rs. 169 recharge plan.

Previously, the same Rs. 448 recharge option was providing 1GB data per day for 82 days.

Apart from the data benefits, the Rs. 448 recharge also offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls along with 100 SMS messages per day for entire validity period, reports TelecomTalk.

The revised recharge plan comes at a close second to the Rs. 399 recharge which offers its users 1GB daily data benefits, unlimited voice calls, along with 100 SMS messages per day for 84 days.

Interestingly, Airtel also revised Rs. 399 recharge which was earlier offering it all for 70 days in January and now offers the same benefits for 84 days.

READ ALSO | Christmas Shopping Offers 2018: Here is your online guide, tips to buy gifts, decoration items to make X-mas merrier

Last week, Airtel launched the Rs. 169 recharge with 1GB data per day, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited national calls for 28 days. That Rs. 169 recharge competes against the Rs. 169 Vodafone recharge that offers similar benefits.

Vodafone and Idea Cellular are also offering 1.5GB daily data options that users can avail at Rs. 229, Rs. 479, and Rs. 529.

Reliance Jio, which has successfully disrupted the telecom sector in India to its benefit offers its users the Rs. 449 recharge plan with 1.5GB daily data benefits for 91 days.

Moreover, the Rs. 449 recharge by Jio also offers unlimited voice calls, besides 100 SMS messages per day.