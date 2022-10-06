Airtel users in these 8 cities can start using 5G from today at no extra charge: Full details

The 5G rage has begun and going a step ahead with this rage today is Airtel. The telecom giant today launched Airtel 5G Plus in 8 key Indian cities. Starting today, customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi will start getting the Airtel 5G Plus services in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

The company informed that customers who have 5G smart phones will enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the roll out is more widespread. There will be no extra cost involved as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. However, you will need a 5G-enabled smartphone to avail the 5G service.

Commenting on the launch, Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & CEO, Bharti Airtel said, “Airtel has been at the forefront of India’s telecom revolution for the last 27 years. Today marks one more step in our journey as we build out the finest network to deliver the best experience for our customers. For us, our customers are at the core of everything we do. Our solution will therefore work on any 5G handset and the existing SIM that customers have. Our obsession on customer experience is now embellished with a 5G solution that is kinder to the environment.” Airtel 5G Plus is all set to redefine the way people communicate, live, work, connect and play for years to come.” Vittal added.

Airtel says that its 5G runs on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world with the most developed ecosystem. It claims that it offers 20 to 30 times higher speeds than today along with “brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connect”. Airtel 5G Plus claims to offer 30X faster download speeds than Airtel 4G.

“We have already started to roll out of Airtel 5G Plus services. By the end of this year, we will have launched in all key metros and by end of next year we will have 5G coverage across all major cities of India,” says the company on its 5G Plus dedicated web page. It aims to cover all of urban India in 2023.

Airtel 5G Plus customers will have a dedicated Customer Experience at the call centers, which will enable them to skip the IVR wait to talk to Airtel’s customer-care executives faster.

