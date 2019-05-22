Airtel users alert: Now get 400MB data per day for free on your prepaid plan

Airtel is now adding 400MB daily data over and above the subscribed prepaid plan. The additional data is being credited to the account of the customers who have bought either Rs 399 or Rs 448 or Rs 499 recharge plans. This is one of the possible strategies that Airtel is employing to retain the customers who are abandoning the network for its strong rival Reliance Jio. But Airtel is justifying the migration as a process that will result in higher ARPU for itself.

The Airtel customers do not need to apply any coupon or activate an offer to receive the extra data. All they need to do is subscribe to one of the recharge plans, available under Rs 500, from Airtel website, MyAirtel app, or third party recharge platforms. Although, they need to check first if they are eligible to receive 400MB data per day, as the offer is available to select users.

The Airtel Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan gives 1GB data per day but with extra benefits, the customers will get 1.4GB daily data for 84 days. The Rs 448 recharge plan comes with 1.5GB data per day that is upped to 1.9GB with the benefits for 82 days. Finally, the Airtel Rs 499 recharge plan, which normally offers 2GB data per day, will credit 2.4GB daily data to the customer’s account for 82 days. Of course, other benefits such as unlimited local, national, and roaming outgoing calls and 100 SMS per day will be a part of the subscribed plan.

Airtel saw 15.13 million users leaving its base at the end of March as the company is bullishly focusing on weeding out low-paying customers. The company recently discontinued its low-end postpaid plans, including the Rs 299 tier and the Rs 399 plan, to tighten the choices in favour of high-value plans. Reliance Jio is unstoppably cannibalising the user base of long-standing companies, Airtel and Vodafone Idea, thanks to its prepaid and postpaid mobile offerings at dirt-cheap prices.