Airtel upgrades Rs 99 prepaid recharge plan; here’s what you get now

Airtel has revised its Rs 99 prepaid recharge plan to offer more data to users to counter Reliance Jio, as per a report. The Airtel Rs 99 recharge pack now benefits the prepaid customers with 2GB data for 28 days. The pack also offers 100 SMSes per day for the given validity, however, there is no voice benefit available.

The new Airtel pack is available to select customers in select circles, reports TelecomTalk. The Airtel Rs 99 pack only offers 2GB high-speed data without any unlimited data with reduced speed, which is otherwise available under all the daily-recurring data and voice combo plans. There are 100 SMSes also available to the customers.

Airtel’s new recharge pack worth Rs 99 takes on the Jio Rs 98 prepaid recharge pack that offers the same amount of 4G data – 2GB – to the customers. However, there are unlimited calls available under the plan, as well as, 300 SMSes for 28 days. This means that the only benefit Airtel customers have in their hands is 2,500 SMSes.

Airtel recently updated its Rs 149 recharge pack to offer 2GB data per day for a validity of 28 days. The pack also gave the customers unlimited calls to local and STD numbers, as well as on roaming outgoing, in addition to 100 SMSes per day. A total of 56GB is being provided to the customers under this pack.

It also recently introduced a recharge pack worth Rs 558 that offers 3GB data per day to the customers. There are unlimited local, STD, and roaming outgoing calls bundled with this pack. The validity of this pack is 82 days, which calculates to a total data of 246GB.

Much like the Airtel Rs 99 recharge pack, this Rs 558 recharge pack is available only for select customers. The customers should check if the Rs 558 pack is available in their circle. To do that, the customers need to go to Airtel website and enter their prepaid mobile number. Alternatively, they can open the MyAirtel app on their phone and go to ‘View Best Offers’ section.