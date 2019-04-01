Airtel TV launched for desktop: How to access Bollywood, Hollywood shows & movies on PC

Airtel TV Web version launched

Airtel on Monday went ahead and launched the web version of Airtel TV that makes Bollywood and Hollywood movies, regional movies, and premium content powered by HOOQ available on the desktop. The Airtel TV Web/desktop version is available to select users under its early access programme, the company said.

Those who have received an invite by Airtel to access Airtel TV Web version can go to a brand-new website – www.airtelxstream.in – to browse all the content on PC. While this version has the most content available to be streamed, the live TV functionality is missing. There is no catalogue for live TV channels on the website as of now.

In order to begin streaming movies and shows on Airtel TV Web version, one needs to log in using only the Airtel prepaid or postpaid number. If you are not an Airtel customer, you cannot access the service.

The catalogue has a lot of latest Bollywood movies including Manmarziyaan, Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi. There are Hollywood movies as well. HOOQ, which announced its partnership with Airtel TV to premiere its foreign shows and movies, has also made a huge collection available. But, you have to be an Airtel TV Premium member to access them.

We saw the first instance of live TV services for Web with the launch of Jio TV website. The web version of the popular Jio TV app offered live TV channels in HD quality to Jio customers. However, it was shuttered soon after the TV channel owners pointed out the violation of streaming rights for Web that Jio allegedly did not procure.

The said reason could also be behind Airtel’s decision to omit live TV service from the Web version of Airtel TV. This may as well be a teething problem as the services for PC are still under an early phase, Airtel said.