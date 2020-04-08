Airtel tops the chart on download speed: Opensignal report

Apart from video, Airtel has the best voice app experience with a score of 75.5.

When it comes to watching videos and using apps like WhatsApp, Skype, etc for making voice calls, Bharti Airtel has emerged as the best network in the country, according to a report by mobile analytics firm Opensignal. The company has also topped the chart on download speed at 10.1 mbps, while Vodafone has emerged the the best on upload speed. Reliance Jio continues to be the best operator in terms of 4G availability, which means the expanse of network.

Opensignal’s report is based on data collected from over 8 million devices across 48 cities of the country during December 1, 2019 till February 28, 2020. With smartphones becoming the primary screen, and wireless internet the preferred mode to access content, the shift in video consumption habits has become very pronounced across the country.

Opensignal measures video quality streamed over mobile networks to devices on a 100-point scale, taking video load time, stalling rates and picture resolution into account. Airtel tops the table with a score of 58.9 followed by Vodafone, which has a score of 56.5, while Jio comes third with a score of 53 and Idea at 52.8. Vodafone and Idea are treated as individual operators as they are operating as separate brands.

Apart from video, Airtel has the best voice app experience with a score of 75.5. “Idea, Jio and Vodafone remained in the poor rating bracket with scores of 74.4, 73.6, and 73.2 points, respectively. This means that our users’ voice app experience on these networks will be marred by frequent distortion, clicking sounds or silence experienced during the call,” the report said.

Opensignal’s voice app experience measures the quality of experience for over-the-top (OTT) voice services — mobile voice apps such as WhatsApp, Skype, Facebook Messenger, etc. Another key metric for smartphone users is download speed and here also, Airtel holds the top position with a speed of 10.1 mbps but rivals Vodafone and Idea have begun whittling away at its sizable lead. “Vodafone and Idea’s overall download speeds grew by a little more than 1.5 mbps to 9.5 mbps and 9.2 mbps, respectively, since our last report, while Airtel’s download speed experience grew by almost half a megabit,” Opensignal said.

Jio was relatively far behind at 7.3 mbps in terms of download speed. Incidentally, Jio always emerges a top operator in terms of 4G download speed as per data shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai) Myspeed app. The app collects data from various consumers on a crowd-sourcing basis and the average speed of Jio comes out to be around 20.8 mbps.

In terms of upload speed, Opensignal said Vodafone has the best experience with speed of 3.9 mbps followed by Idea with 3.6 mbps, Airtel with 2.9 mbps and Jio with 2.6 mbps. Upload speed is becoming increasingly important in mobile services, as social media, social sharing and video chat apps become more widely used. Mobile users are moving away from content consumption to content creation, which gives operators with the fastest upload speeds a distinct advantage.

Airtel emerged on the top in terms of latency experience with an average response time of 54.1 milliseconds, followed by Jio at 56.3 ms. Latency experience measures the response time of a network (the lower the score the better), and it is a key factor in determining how real-time communications and gaming applications perform on mobile connections.

Jio continues to dominate 4G availability in India with a score of 98.2%. All three of its rivals are making big strides to close the gap with the leader and Airtel’s 4G availability score has reached 94.5%. Both Idea and Vodafone surpassed the 80% milestone with 83.8% and 82.6% 4G availability, respectively.