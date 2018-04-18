Airtel tops 4G download speeds in India, Jio leads in 4G availability: OpenSignal

Airtel became the top ranker with three awards in the OpenSignal’s report

Airtel has once again pipped Reliance Jio to provide the highest 4G speeds in India, along with top 4G latency, according to the latest study conducted by wireless coverage measuring agency OpenSignal. Called the State of Mobile Networks: India, the OpenSignal report, which was sampled between December 1, 2017 to February 28, 2018, outlines the 4G coverage in India that, according to the firm, is rising however burdened with stagnant speeds. Of all the major telcos, Airtel has been surveyed to offer the maximum 4G speeds, followed marginally by Reliance Jio, Idea Cellular, and Vodafone in the country.

The OpenSignal report says that the 4G availability for all major telecom operators increased over the last six months, while the collective 4G availability threshold in India stands at 65 percentage points – with three of them nearing the 70 per cent mark. However, the 4G availability across pan-India from three major telcos was marred by reductions in LTE speeds. Reliance Jio shone in the survey with the highest coverage across the country, beating the other three operators – Airtel, Idea Cellular, and Vodafone. “Our testers were able to find an LTE signal on Jio’s network 96.4% of the time in our latest test period, up from 95.6% in our October report,” the report said.

Airtel became the top ranking network with three awards in the OpenSignal’s report. Sunil Bharti Mittal’s company locked down the top spot in three speed categories – 4G speed, 3G speed, and overall speed – with 6Mbps as the average download speed. Jio trailed behind with a slight margin of 5.13Mbps as average download speed. On 4G network, Airtel delivered an average download speed of 9.31Mbps, followed by Idea Cellular with 7.27Mbps, Vodafone with 6.98Mbps, and Jio at the last spot with 5.13Mbps.

On the other hand, Idea Cellular and Vodafone rode on the best 4G speeds in select regions. While Idea Cellular wrested others in Uttar Pradesh – East and West – circles, Vodafone outperformed the rest of the operators in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

OpenSignal credits Reliance Jio for the 4G penetration in India, which has had an incremental growth. “Reliance Jio has managed to push its already world-class LTE availability rating even higher,” noted the report. However, the 4G speeds in India have nearly stalled with no significant spur in the speed metrics mentioned in the OpenSignal report. The best LTE speed score in India was found to be way lower than the global 4G download average of 16.9Mbps in the State of LTE report by OpenSignal.