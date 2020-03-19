Airtel to offer all-in-one offers for subscribers; set to roll out bundled plans for mobile, DTH, broadband users

Airtel is restricting the package launch in only three-four market regions.

Taking a cue from the proposed plan of Reliance Jio, Airtel is all set to roll out an all-in package for its subscribers, reported 91mobiles.com. The proposed package will offer subscribers benefit across all the platforms of Airtel such as mobile services, Digital TV, home broadband as well as the Over-the-top (OTT) services. Airtel is likely to roll out the feature by March 25, the 91 mobiles said further in its report quoting unnamed sources. The report further suggests that Airtel will launch three plans as its pilot project that will be limited to only three market regions. Airtel is restricting the package launch in only three-four market regions as it has planned to get the pulse of user demand before fully rolling out throughout the country. The likely subscription price should range in between Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000, 91 mobiles has reported.

Users will get Airtel’s DTH service, voice calling, data benefits, and free OTT services under the package by Airtel. Users are also likely to get subscriptions for OTT platforms such as Prime Video, Airtel Xstream, and Zee5. The report has claimed that Airtel’s Rs 100 plan can offer as much as 75GB mobile data to customers per month

Airtel is likely to offer two more plans to its subscribers. The other plans could be of Rs 1500 and Rs 2000. Under the Rs 1500 plan, customers are likely to get 125GB mobile data and 500GB high-speed broadband data for a period of 1 month. However, the broadband speed will drop to 1Mbps post exhaustion of the FUP.

Finally, the most expensive plan by Airtel will cost customers around Rs 2000. This plan will offer 125GB mobile data and 500GB broadband data in this plan as well.

The bundled plans by Airtel will come in handy for the users to recharge once for all of their services from Airtel. Once Airtel will merge all its plans under one umbrella, it should offer more to its users than it currently offers.