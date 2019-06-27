Airtel Thanks brings free Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 memberships to V-Fiber customers

Airtel has announced it is extending the #AirtelThanks benefits to the V-Fiber broadband customers across the country. V-Fiber is high-speed broadband service that works on the principle of vectorisation to reduce buffer speeds. The telco has been offering up to 300Mbps data speeds for the V-Fiber customers but rivals have been undercutting the service with their broadband plans that provide up to 1Gbps speed at lower prices. Airtel is now betting on its #AirtelThanks initiative to drive more growth in the broadband sector.

Under #AirtelThanks initiative, the V-Fiber customers with a Rs 1,099 or higher will be eligible to receive “exclusive” benefits and “superior service experience”. The benefits include three months of free Netflix membership, one year of Amazon Prime membership, access to ZEE5 and Airtel TV Premium content. In addition, Airtel is claiming the customers can get “exclusive benefits” from brands based on their plan.

Airtel V-Fiber plans that have been earmarked as eligible for #AirtelThanks benefits include the Rs 1,099 plan, Rs 1,599 plan, and the Rs 1,999 plan. The first one provides the customer with 300GB data per month at 100Mbps with 500GB bonus data for one time, along with rollover facility. The second plan gives 600GB data with 1000GB bonus data at 300Mbps. There is data rollover facility available on the plan. Finally, the Rs 1,999 plan offers unlimited data at 100Mbps to customers.

Meanwhile, Jio GigaFiber is slowly inching towards its commercial launch that is expected to happen later this year. Many select areas have been serviced with the FTTH line offering 100Mbps data for three months without charges. The monthly limit is 100GB, as per the Jio website. Besides, the company is also looking to introduce smart home options with its broadband solution that will reinvent the way the lifestyle of Indians, Jio officials said at the company’s last AGM.