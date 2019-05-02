Airtel launches Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan that offers free Amazon Prime membership

Airtel is re-launching its #AirtelThanks programme for users to rejig the benefits to suit their needs. Airtel’s programme essentially rewards the users on buying a recharge or a postpaid subscription of minimum value that’s suggested by the company. So far, the benefits have been concentrated on the postpaid users while prepaid customers were getting just a fraction. Airtel is now set to change it by rolling out a new prepaid recharge plan.

The new Airtel Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan is a part of #AirtelThanks initiative that not only offers daily data and voice benefits to the subscribers but it also brings one of the most-availed offerings available to Infinity postpaid subscribers. The new prepaid recharge plan brings Amazon Prime membership to prepaid connection. The subscriber gets 2.5GB data per day, unlimited local and STD calls, and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days, which is also applicable to Amazon Prime subscription.

If the pack expires, Amazon Prime membership will be forfeited as well. This means the subscriber needs to keep the Rs 299 active on the number to continue with Prime membership. As a part of the Prime membership, the subscriber will receive access to free two-day deliveries, Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Reading.

Telcos in India are mired in an unending cut-throat war that is ultimately proving to be favourable for the subscribers. Earlier, Airtel had announced their strategy to weed out low-paying users to potentially increase the ARPU in the foresight. But for the users, there were options galore. This alarmed the telcos so much so that they began churning out freebies in a more aggressive manner.

Amazon Prime membership bundle seems like a good option if Airtel is hoping to lure customers into making prepaid recharges of higher value. #AirtelThanks has also been divided into three tiers to classify the level of benefits according to the user’s spend on recharges. There is a silver tier that unlocks basic services such as Wynk Music and Airtel TV, a gold tier that provides ‘telecom benefits’ and ‘great value access’ on premium content , and a platinum tier that make ‘VIP services’ available to the customer, including ‘premium content, e-books, device protection, and exclusive invites and priority access to events and sales’.