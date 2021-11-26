Airtel starts offering 500MB free data per day with prepaid plans to offset impact of price hike

The additional data will be allocated only during the validity period of the existing plan. (Reuters)

Bharti Airtel has started rolling out an additional 500MB data per day for free with four prepaid recharge plans to offset the hit from its latest tariff revision.

The additional benefits cover four plans, priced at Rs 265, Rs 299, Rs 719, and Rs 839. The Rs 265 Airtel recharge plan comes with a daily data of 1GB, the Rs 299 and Rs 719 plans offer 1.5GB daily data, and the Rs 839 recharge carries daily data of 2GB.

Airtel Rs 265, Rs 299, Rs 719, and Rs 839 prepaid plan users to get more data

Following the update, the 28-day Rs 265 and Rs 299 plans will effectively offer 1.5GB and 2GB daily data, respectively. The Rs 719 plan will offer 2GB daily data for 84 days. The 84-day Rs 839 plan is offering 2.5GB daily data.

The additional data will be allocated only during the validity period of the existing plan. Subscribers will also need to install the Airtel Thanks app to avail themselves of the offer.

Also Read | Airtel vs Vodafone Idea (Vi) prepaid recharge plans comparison: Prepaid plan tariffs, plan benefits, validity, and more

While the benefit is listed on the Airtel website, it is still not clear if this is a limited-period offer.

Vi offering 2GB extra data on select plans

Earlier today, FE Online reported that Vodafone Idea was offering an extra 2GB data on select prepaid plans. The Data Delight offer is already live on the telco’s website and can be availed from the Vi Hero Unlimited daily data packs.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea Data Delight: How to get extra 2GB data with Vi Hero Unlimited plan

The Data Delight offer is applicable on prepaid tariffs that cost Rs 299, Rs 359, Rs 399, Rs 409, Rs 475, Rs 479, Rs 501, Rs 539, Rs 599, Rs 701, Rs 719, Rs 839, Rs 901, Rs 1,499, Rs 2,899, and Rs 3,099. All these plans come with free 2GB additional back-up data each month.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea no longer giving ‘double data benefits’ with Rs 359, Rs 539 and Rs 839 prepaid recharge plans

Earlier this week, both Vodafone Idea and Airtel — two of the country’s three biggest telecom service providers — raised prices of prepaid tariffs by 20-25%. The companies hope the increase would result in a higher average revenue per user (ARPU).