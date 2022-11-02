Airtel says more than 10 lakh people on 5G in less than 30 days of service launch

Bharti Airtel has announced that it has crossed the 1 million unique 5G user mark on its network. The company says it has achieved this milestone in less than 30 days of its commercial launch and when the network is still under works.

Earlier this month, Airtel announced the launch of its 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. The telco is rolling its 5G services in these cities in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

“These are early days but the response from customers have been very encouraging. Our network is being built every day even as all 5G devices are now capable of working on the Airtel 5G Plus network barring a few exceptions which should also be done in the coming weeks. We will continue to advance our network with a vision to connect the entire country,” said Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, while announcing the new milestone.

Airtel began its 5G testing in 2021 and is one of the first operators to commercially launch 5G in the country. Just like Jio, Airtel users can start using 5G services on their existing SIM when the service is available in their area. Customers with 5G smart phones can enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the roll out is more widespread. The company plans to cover all the urban cities in 2023.

Airtel 5G services are claimed to offer between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than today coupled with brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connect. The company says that its 5G runs on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world with the most developed ecosystem.

It is important to note that even if the 5G service is available in your area, it can be accessed if you have a 5G-ready phone.

