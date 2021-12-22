Airtel Rs 666 prepaid recharge plan comes to fore; brings 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling, other benefits

The Rs 666 plan offers 100 SMS per day along with high-speed data and unlimited voice calls.

Airtel, after revising its prepaid mobile recharge plans in India seems to have silently introduced a new Rs 666 prepaid plan that offers users 1.5GB high-speed data daily and unlimited voice calling benefits. The plan aimed for customers with a budget under Rs 700 has validity of just 77 days, over the current Rs 719 plan (which was earlier available for Rs 598).

The Rs 666 plan offers 100 SMS per day along with high-speed data and unlimited voice calls. After subscribers reach high-speed daily data limit the browsing speed will be capped at 64kbps.

Meanwhile, Airtel’s Rs 598 plan that offered the same benefits with greater validity of 84 days now costs Rs 719. The cheaper Rs 549 plan offers 2GB data per day, 100 SMS a day and validity of 56 days. In addition, there will be a one-month trial to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Apollo 24/7 Circle for three months, access to Shaw Academy, and cashback on FASTag transactions, along with Wynk Music and free Hello Tunes accessible from the Airtel Thanks App.

Almost the same plan has been launched by competitor Vi as well with the same data benefits, SMS, voice calls for 77 days. Additions offers with Vi are Binge All Night data benefit, Data Delights and Weekend Data Rollover.

Jio too offers a Rs 666 plan for 84 days and benefits like Airtel and Vi Rs 719 plans. Moreover, there is access to JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCloud and JioCinema.