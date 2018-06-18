Airtel Rs 597 pack offers uncapped local, STD calls for 168 days to counter Jio, BSNL

Airtel’s new recharge pack is worth Rs 597 and it is valid for a validity of 168 days

Airtel has reportedly introduced a new recharge plan for the customers who consume heavy calling. The new recharge pack is targeted for long-term users and offers voice calls, in addition to data and SMS benefits. The recharge pack has been introduced to take on Jio, Vodafone, and BSNL that have lately been engaged in upping the ante to agitate the tariff war. However, as with every recharge pack, this one too comes with caveats.

The Airtel’s new recharge pack is worth Rs 597 and it is valid for a validity of 168 days, reports TelecomTalk. The pack will sit next to the single long-validity pack of Rs 995, which is valid for 180 days. The Airtel Rs 597 pack offers unlimited voice calls to local and STD numbers, along with roaming outgoing calls. There are no caps on the voice calls, unlike the recharge packs at the lower price spectrum.

In addition to the unlimited voice calls, Airtel is offering 10GB data under this pack. This data is valid for the entire validity, which means there is no restriction on the daily or monthly basis. The Airtel Rs 597 recharge pack also offers customers 100 SMSes per day, which totals to 16,800 SMSes for the entire validity period. This pack offers 4GB more data than the Rs 995 recharge pack.

As we mentioned, there is a catch with this recharge pack, as well. Airtel is providing select customers in select circles with this recharge pack. The telco has not detailed where the plan is available, but it seems more likely a recharge plan for the customers living in tier-II or tier-III cities.

The Airtel Rs 597 recharge pack takes on the recently announced BSNL Eid Mubarak STV 786, which costs Rs 786 and offers 2GB data per day, alongside unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day for a total validity of 150 days. On the other hand, Jio is offering a total of 60GB data for 90 days, along with unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day for 90 days.