Airtel Rs 499, Rs 699, and Rs 2,798 prepaid plans rolled out with Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription: Check details

Airtel revises its subscription plans

Airtel prepaid subscribers can now avail Disney+Hotstar Mobile subscription for a year with an updated prepaid plan of minimum Rs 499, that can go up to Rs 2,798. These plans that come bundled with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription I priced higher than regular Airtel prepaid plan. Meanwhile, Airtel has also updated its post-paid plans to offer the over-the-top service at no extra cost. The other two operators Vi and Jio has been revised for Disney+Hotstar Mobile.

Airtel prepaid recharge with Disney+Hotstar Mobile

The Rs 499 prepaid recharge plan comes with a one-year subscription of Disney+Hotstar Mobile that includes 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. The benefits are similar to its Rs 448 plan earlier that came with the now-defunct Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription. The plan is no longer available.

Airtel also offers Rs 699 prepaid recharge with 2GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calls for 56 days in addition to the Hotstar VIP subscription all for Rs 499. The benefits are similar to Airtel’s Rs 599 plan that has now been discontinued.

The highest is the one-year Disney+Hotstar mobile subscription priced at Rs 2,798. The plan carries 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day for 365 days, similar to Airtel’s earlier Rs 2,698 plan.

You can also avail Amazon Prime Video Mobile editions free trail of 30 days, Wynk Music and hellotunes from Airtel subscription apart from Disney+Hotstar access. Customers will also get one year of online courses from Shaw Academy and Rs. 100 cashback on purchasing FASTag via the Airtel app.

Airtel also has postpaid plans with Disney+Hotstar mobile

The Infinity Family plan is available at Rs. 499 a month and the Family Infinity comes at Rs. 999 and Rs. 1,599. One can also get one-year membership of Amazon Prime with its postpaid plans in addition to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Vi is offering the annual Disney+ Hotstar Mobile membership with plans starting from Rs. 501. Jio earlier this week has also started to offer the OTT platform subscription beginning from Rs. 499.